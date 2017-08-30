When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India will play the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka on August 31.

India will play the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka on August 31. © AFP

As India take on Sri Lanka on August 31 for the fourth ODI of the series at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, focus will be on two landmarks that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is closing in on - 100 stumpings in ODIs and 73 not out innings in the same format, which will both be world records. Considered one of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, Dhoni will join India's elite 'Club 300', which has Sachin Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304).

The series already sealed with an unassailable 3-0 lead, Virat Kohli's next aim would be to give a chance to players who have only warmed the benches so far such as Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

When will the fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on August 31, 2017.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka fourth ODI be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI will be played at R Premadasa Stadiun, Colombo.

How do I watch India vs Sri Lanka fourth ODI live?

The India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka fourth ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI match will start at 02:30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the India vs Sri Lanka fourth ODI match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI can be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.