When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

India will look to complete a series whitewash over Sri Lanka by winning the 3rd Test. © AFP

India will look to complete a series whitewash when they face hosts Sri Lanka in the third and final Test commencing on August 12 in Pallekele. So far in the series, injury-stricken Sri Lanka have failed to tick the right boxes. The Lankan lions, who have been criticised by fans and deemed unfit by the sports minister, now face the third-ranked Test team, following their defeats in Galle and Colombo. A series of loss for the hosts have definitely brought down the confidence of the players. Captain Dinesh Chandimal, who was out of the first Test due to pneumonia, said that a consolation victory over India would help put the smiles back on his players' faces.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test be played?

The 3rd and final Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played on August 12, 2017.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

How do I watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match live?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will be broadcast live on live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will start at 4:30 AM GMT (10:00 AM IST).

Where can you follow the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test can be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.