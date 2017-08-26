When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Sri Lanka went down to India by three wickets in the rain-hit match in Pallekele on Thursday to trail the series 2-0. The Virat Kohli-led side achieved their revised 231-run target in 44.2 overs which were bowled in over three hours and 30 minutes. The visitors slipped from 109-0 to 131-7 before an unbeaten 100-run eight-wicket partnership between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled the team through. Sri Lanka will miss the services of their captain Upul Tharanga after he was handed a two-match ban for a slow over-rate offence during the 2nd ODI.

When will the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on August 27, 2017.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka third ODI be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

How do I watch India vs Sri Lanka third ODI live?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka third ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will start at 02:30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the India vs Sri Lanka third ODI match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI can be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.