Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 23 August 2017 14:22 IST

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on August 24, 2017.

India will play the second ODI against Sri Lanka on August 24.
India will play the second ODI against Sri Lanka on August 24. © AFP

India, after a comfortable nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first One-day International (ODI) at Dambulla, will look to dominate the hosts yet again when they play the second ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan pummeled the Lankan bowlers into submission in the first game with an unbeaten 132 and skipper Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82. Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga, on his part, will look to halt their losing run.

When will the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on August 24, 2017.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

How do I watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will start at 9:00 AM GMT (02:30 PM IST).

Where can you follow the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI can be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Warushavithana Upul Tharanga Sri Lanka vs India 2017
Highlights
  • India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the 1st ODI
  • The second ODI will be played at Pallekele
  • Dhawan and Kohli scored an unbeaten 132 and 82 respectively in 1st ODI
