Virat Kohli's Special Message For 'Sword Master' Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, with his consistent all-round abilities, has become captain Virat Kohli's 'go to' man in a short period of time. After Jadeja's fine show against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo earned him the world No. 1 Test all-rounder status, Kohli sent a special congratulatory message for the Saurashtra cricketer. The Indian skipper took to Twitter and called Jadeja Team India's 'Sword Master'. "Big Congratulations to our sword master Mr Jadeja for becoming the Number 1 test all rounder with @ashwinravi99. Well done Jaddu! @imjadeja??," Kohli's post on Twitter read.

Jadeja, who come from a warrior clan, is known to celebrate his milestones in his trademark moves, twirling his bat like a sword.

Jadeja on Tuesday edged out Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan to claim the top-rank among all-rounders apart from maintaining pole position in the bowlers' chart in the latest ICC rankings.

Jadeja currently has 438 points among the all-rounders while Shakib has 431 points.

Jadeja contributed an unbeaten 70 and also took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul, in the recently-concluded second Test, which India won by an innings and 53 runs to claim the three-Test series.