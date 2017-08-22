 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

Virat Kohli Has A New 'Travel Buddy' And He Can't Hide His Excitement

Updated: 22 August 2017 09:43 IST

Virat Kohli took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a video, introducing his fans to his new travel buddy.

Virat Kohli Has A New 'Travel Buddy' And He Can't Hide His Excitement
Virat Kohli has another reason to be super excited. © Twitter

Virat Kohli led India to a three-match Test series clean sweep over Sri Lanka and then helped the Men In Blue kick off their ODI campaign against the Lankans in style, trouncing the Islanders by 9 wickets in Dambulla. Just a day after the win, an upbeat Kohli took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a video, introducing his fans to his new travel buddy. "Finally got my new wireless travel buddy! Pool sessions are going to be so much more fun now. @MuveAcoustics #Splash #SoundThatInspires", the Indian skipper's tweet read.

Kohli played a captain's knock in the opening ODI, scoring 82 not out off 70 balls, while opener Shikhar Dhawan hit a fluent unbeaten century as India cruised to an easy nine-wicket win in the first match of the five-ODI series.

Dhawan raised an unbeaten 197-run partnership for the second wicket with Kohli and helped India romp home with ease.

Dhawan made mincemeat of the Lankan bowlers by hitting 21 boundaries, including three sixes, finishing the match in super quick time. He brought up his 11th ODI hundred off only 71 balls and it was the second quickest hundred against Sri Lanka by an Indian batsman after Virender Sehwag's 66-ball effort at Rajkot in 2009.

India overhauled the 217-run target with 127 balls to spare.

The second one-day international will be played on August 24 (Thursday) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli posted a new video on Monday
  • Virat Kohli introduced the world to his new travel buddy
  • India are currently touring Sri Lanka
Related Articles
Virat Kohli's Day Out With The 'Gentle Giants' In Sri Lanka
Virat Kohli's Day Out With The 'Gentle Giants' In Sri Lanka
1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli Star In India's Resounding Win Over Sri Lanka
1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli Star In India's Resounding Win Over Sri Lanka
Have Confidence After Champions Trophy Win Over India, Says Upul Tharanga
Have Confidence After Champions Trophy Win Over India, Says Upul Tharanga
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.