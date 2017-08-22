Virat Kohli Has A New 'Travel Buddy' And He Can't Hide His Excitement

Virat Kohli led India to a three-match Test series clean sweep over Sri Lanka and then helped the Men In Blue kick off their ODI campaign against the Lankans in style, trouncing the Islanders by 9 wickets in Dambulla. Just a day after the win, an upbeat Kohli took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a video, introducing his fans to his new travel buddy. "Finally got my new wireless travel buddy! Pool sessions are going to be so much more fun now. @MuveAcoustics #Splash #SoundThatInspires", the Indian skipper's tweet read.

Kohli played a captain's knock in the opening ODI, scoring 82 not out off 70 balls, while opener Shikhar Dhawan hit a fluent unbeaten century as India cruised to an easy nine-wicket win in the first match of the five-ODI series.

Dhawan raised an unbeaten 197-run partnership for the second wicket with Kohli and helped India romp home with ease.

Dhawan made mincemeat of the Lankan bowlers by hitting 21 boundaries, including three sixes, finishing the match in super quick time. He brought up his 11th ODI hundred off only 71 balls and it was the second quickest hundred against Sri Lanka by an Indian batsman after Virender Sehwag's 66-ball effort at Rajkot in 2009.

India overhauled the 217-run target with 127 balls to spare.

The second one-day international will be played on August 24 (Thursday) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.