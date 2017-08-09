 
Ravindra Jadeja Says Two Cricketers Behind His Rise To The Top

Updated: 09 August 2017 12:36 IST

In spite of being adjudged Man of the Match for his fine show in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Jadeja ended the Test on a bad note as he was handed a one-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after accumulating six demerit points in a 24-month period.

Ravindra Jadeja will miss the 3rd Test vs Sri Lanka due to a suspension. © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja overtook Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan to become the top-ranked Test all-rounder as per in the latest ICC rankings on Tuesday. Jadeja's knock of 70 not out and a seven-wicket haul during the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo helped him occupy the top position for all-rounders for the first time. The top-ranked Test bowler Jadeja has also gained nine places to reach 51st rank among the batsmen. Jadeja has 438 points, while teammate Ravichandran Ashwin is on third position with 418 points. "Big Congratulations to our sword master Mr Jadeja for becoming the Number 1 test all rounder with @ashwinravi99. Well done Jaddu! @imjadeja??," tweeted captain Virat Kohli.

After making it to the top, Jadeja acknowledged the contribution of the captains he has played under. "My humble journey 2 be #1 Test AllRounder & bowler was possible due 2 @msdhoni @imVkohli, my fans & family #bcci #icc #teamindia #rajputboy," he tweeted.

Jadeja has been suspended from the third and final Test of the series to be held from August 12 in Pallekele.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been named as a replacement for suspended Jadeja in the 15-member Indian team for the third cricket Test.

  • Jadeja is the world's top ranked Test bowler and all-rounder
  • Jadeja has been suspended by ICC for the 3rd Test
  • Jadeja thanked Kohli and Dhoni on Twitter
