Raksha Bandhan: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Send Emotional Messages

Updated: 07 August 2017 14:51 IST

Virat Kohli is away from home and missing his elder sister.

As the entire nation celebrates Raksha Bandhan, the Indian cricket team is busy with its long assignment in Sri Lanka. Indian captain Virat Kohli, who led his side to a series win over Sri Lanka on Sunday, wished the entire nation on with an emotional message. Kohli took to Twitter and posted a selfie with his elder sister, the caption saying: "A very Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone across the world celebrating, missing Didi and everyone at home today. #Rakhi #Rakshabandhan #Family."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also posted pictures with his sister on Twitter while getting rakhi tied.

"Sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost. Happy #RakshaBandhan to all.My sister's Anju ji & Manju ji & me half Ganju ji :)," Sehwag wrote.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also sent a message from his Twitter account.
 
"Treat every woman the way you would want your sister to be treated. #RakshaBandhan greetings to all," Kaif wrote.

India rode on a superb bowling performance and finished the second Test with a day to spare, trouncing Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

