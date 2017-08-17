Pandya Brothers Surprise Father With A Gift. His Reaction Is Priceless

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya said recently that he was surprised to see his son notching up a century in the third Test match of his career. Pandya not just surprised his father with his whirlwind ton, but also made him proud by gifting him a car. Hardik's elder brother Krunal, who also plays for Mumbai Indians, took his father to a car showroom. Hardik, who was on a video call from Sri Lanka, was assisting his father and brother in selecting the car. Hardik took to Twitter and shared the video.

"So glad to see his face lit up like that?this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad!," the tweet read.

So glad to see his face lit up like that?this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad! pic.twitter.com/G55mBHpraw — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017

When Himanshu Pandya agreed to buy a red car, the showroom manager came and said: "This is your car. You are owner".

An ecstatic and emotional father took the phone said 'I love you' to Hardik over the video call.

Hardik responded in a series of tweets.



"(2/4) He was the one who left everything what he had for me & @krunalpandya_official and which takes a lot of courage to do," he tweeted.

(2/4) He was the one who left everything what he had for me & @krunalpandya_official and which takes a lot of courage to do. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017

"(3/4) Only for our careers and I can't thank him enough for all he has done. So that's a small surprise for him which made me cry," Pandya further tweeted.

(3/4) Only for our careers and I can't thank him enough for all he has done.

So that's a small surprise for him which made me cry ? — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017

Hardik starred with the bat, smashing his maiden Test ton (108 off 96 balls) to help India post 487 in their first innings of the Pallekele Test, which India won by an innings and 171 runs to complete their maiden 3-0 clean sweep outside of India.

He also bagged the wicket of dangerman Angelo Matthews in the hosts' first innings.

Besides the Pallekele ton and a 50 in the first match at Galle, Hardik picked up four wickets in his debut Test series.