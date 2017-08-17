 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

Pandya Brothers Surprise Father With A Gift. His Reaction Is Priceless

Updated: 17 August 2017 09:39 IST

The two brothers organised a great surprise for father Himanshu Pandya.

Pandya Brothers Surprise Father With A Gift. His Reaction Is Priceless
Hardik and Krunal surprised their father, Himanshu Pandya, by gifting him a car. © Twitter

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya said recently that he was surprised to see his son notching up a century in the third Test match of his career. Pandya not just surprised his father with his whirlwind ton, but also made him proud by gifting him a car. Hardik's elder brother Krunal, who also plays for Mumbai Indians, took his father to a car showroom. Hardik, who was on a video call from Sri Lanka, was assisting his father and brother in selecting the car. Hardik took to Twitter and shared the video.

"So glad to see his face lit up like that?this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad!," the tweet read.

When Himanshu Pandya agreed to buy a red car, the showroom manager came and said: "This is your car. You are owner".

An ecstatic and emotional father took the phone said 'I love you' to Hardik over the video call.

Hardik responded in a series of tweets.
 
"(2/4) He was the one who left everything what he had for me & @krunalpandya_official and which takes a lot of courage to do," he tweeted.

"(3/4) Only for our careers and I can't thank him enough for all he has done. So that's a small surprise for him which made me cry," Pandya further tweeted.

Hardik starred with the bat, smashing his maiden Test ton (108 off 96 balls) to help India post 487 in their first innings of the Pallekele Test, which India won by an innings and 171 runs to complete their maiden 3-0 clean sweep outside of India.

He also bagged the wicket of dangerman Angelo Matthews in the hosts' first innings.

Besides the Pallekele ton and a 50 in the first match at Galle, Hardik picked up four wickets in his debut Test series.

Topics : India Mumbai Indians Hardik Himanshu Pandya Krunal Himashu Pandya Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pandya brothers gift their father a new car
  • Himanshu Pandya was left stunned after hearing the news
  • Hardik Pandya is currently in Sri Lanka with the Indian team
Related Articles
India Create History, Complete 1st 3-Test Series Whitewash Away From Home
India Create History, Complete 1st 3-Test Series Whitewash Away From Home
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3: India Outclass Sri Lanka By Innings And 171 Runs To Clean Sweep Series
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3: India Outclass Sri Lanka By Innings And 171 Runs To Clean Sweep Series
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: I Don't Think About Personal Scores And Milestones While Batting, Says Hardik Pandya
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: I Don't Think About Personal Scores And Milestones While Batting, Says Hardik Pandya
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.