On Wife Aesha's Birthday, Shikhar Dhawan's Emotional Message

Shikhar Dhawan had smacked his fifth Test hundred at Galle, scoring 190 off 168 balls.

With Team India all set for the second Test against Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo starting Thursday, opener Shikhar Dhawan had another reason to smile apart from his batting form - his wife Aesha's birthday. To make the day even more special for his better half, Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture. Dhawan captioned the photo: "Wising my beautiful wife @aesha.dhawan5 very happy birthday..Wish was celebrating it together , i am alwys there with u hun.Miss u."

Dhawan had smacked his fifth Test hundred at Galle, scoring 190 off 168 balls, a knock that put India in command on day one itself and is likely to retain his place in the team despite the returning KL Rahul.

Aesha, who was with Dhawan in England during the recently-concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and India's tour of the West Indies, hasn't traveled to Sri Lanka.

India thrashed Sri Lanka by 304 runs in the first Test of the three-match series at Galle.

Going into the second Test, the opening conundrum for India is the major point of discussion.

India were without the services of regular opener K L Rahul in the opening Test at Galle as he was laid low by viral fever.

However, his absence didn't affect the team's performance and the visitors won the match by a massive 304 runs.

Rahul has recovered amply and if he is successful in proving his fitness for the energy-sapping humid conditions predicted during this Test, the toss-up will be between Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund for the second opener's slot.