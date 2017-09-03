Meet Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 100 Stumping Scalps In ODIs

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been regarded as the best finisher in the world, but he has also proved his worth behind the stumps. Be it under-arm flicks without looking at the stumps or whipping off the bails in a flash, the former India skipper has proved time and again that he is arguably the best glovesman in the business. Just like a number of other records to his name, Dhoni achieved another milestone on Sunday when he became the first man in world cricket to effect 100 stumpings in One Day Internationals.

Dhoni, who made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh, achieved the feat in his 301st ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, when he whipped off the bails to remove Akila Dananjaya of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.

Bangladesh's Rajin Saleh was Dhoni's maiden stumping in 2004.

2004 : Saleh (1st Stumping)

2017 : Dhananjaya (100th Stumping)

The official fan club of Dhoni @msdfansofficial also shared an image of all 100 stumpings inflicted by the former India skipper.

Dhoni has inflicted three stumpings in an innings three times in his career- against Africa XI (2007), Hong Kong (2008) and Sri Lanka (2013).

The 36-year-old has also taken 281 catches apart from scoring 9657 runs (before the start of the Indian chase) on Sunday.

Dhoni has also played 90 Tests and 77 T20 Internationals.

In 90 Tests, Dhoni has taken 256 catches and effected 38 stumpings while his T20 Internationals' catches/stumpings record stands at 43/23.