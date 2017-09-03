Mahendra Singh Dhoni Hits Century Of Stumpings

Milestone man Mahendra Singh Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first man in One-day International cricket to complete 100 stumpings. Dhoni achieved the landmark during the fifth and the final ODI against Sri Lanka at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The 36-year-old dislodged Akila Dananjaya's bails to complete his century of stumpings.



Ahead of the second ODI against Sri Lanka, the former India skipper had 98 stumping to his name, one behind Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara. He equalled the Sri Lankan at 99 when he claimed the scalp of Danushka Gunathilaka off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.



Sangakkara, who retired from international cricket in 2015, has 99 stumpings in 404 matches, while Dhoni achieved the feat in his 301st ODI.



Among Indian keepers, Dhoni is a long way ahead of the second-highest number, that of Nayan Mongia (44 stumpings).



Just like his batting, Dhoni is an absolute boss when it comes to glove work behind the stumps. Be it under-arm flicks without looking at the stumps or whipping off the bails in a flash or planning for a wicket, Dhoni has proved time and again that he is arguably the best wicketkeeper in the business.



Wicketkeepers with most stumping in ODIs:



Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India, 100* in 301* ODIs)



Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka, 99 in 404)



Romesh Kaluwitharana (Sri Lanka, 75 in 189)



Moin Khan (Pakistan, 73 in 219)



Adam Gilchrist (Australia, 55 in 287



Nayan Mongia (India, 44 in 140)



Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh, 40 in 176)



Ian Healy (Australia, 39 in 168)



Rashid Latif (Pakistan, 38 in 166)



Khaled Mashud (Bangladesh, 35 in 126)