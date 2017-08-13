Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lose Saha Early On Day 2

Shikhar Dhawan continued his golden run but a rare flop show from the famed middle-order saw Sri Lanka restrict India to 329 for 6 at Pallekele on the first day of third Test. Courtesy Dhawan's (119) sixth Test hundred and KL Rahul's 85, India looked good for a score close to 400 after opting to bat. However, some fine bowling in the final two sessions by left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara (3/40 in 18 overs) and chinaman Lakshan Sandakan (2/84 in 25 overs) helped Sri Lanka gain some foothold when stumps were drawn on the opening day. The in-form Cheteshwar Pujara (8), last Test's centurion Ajinkya Rahane (17) were dismissed cheaply while skipper Virat Kohli (42) was dismissed after getting set. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs Sri Lanka, Day 2 straight from Pallekele

10:38 IST: FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav gets a thick outside edge and the ball races towards third man region.

10:24 IST: FOUR! Hardik Pandya stands tall and slaps the ball towards deep extra cover for a boundary. India 353/7 in 94.3 overs.

10:15 IST: FOUR! Hardik Pandya opens the face of the bat and sends the ball over wicketkeeper's head. Excellent upper cut from the all-rounder.

10:12 IST: Kuldeep Yadav is the new man at the crease.

10:10 IST: WICKET! Vishwa Fernando strikes in his first over of the morning. Wriddhiman Saha departs for 16 runs. Saha punches the ball strongly but finds Dilruwan Perera at gully. Excellent catch by Perera. India 339/7 in 91.4 overs.

10:08 IST: Vishwa Fernando shares the new ball from the other end.

10:02 IST: Pandya drives the ball beautifully towards cover. The all-rounder will get two runs.

10:01 IST: Two slips and a gully in place for Pandya. Here we go..

09:57 IST: Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya are making their way to the middle. Sri Lanka team are in a huddle.

Very interesting day in prospect. Sri Lanka have been competitive and India will have to grind it out in search of a position of dominance. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 13, 2017

09:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 2 of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka at Pallekele.