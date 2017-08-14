Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3: Ashwin On Fire As India March Towards Clean Sweep

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for India on Day 2 of the 3rd Test vs Sri Lanka.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took two wickets as India marched towards an innings victory and a series whitewash over Sri Lanka on day three of the third Test on Monday. The hosts were 82-4 at lunch while following-on, still trailing India by 270 runs. Skipper Dinesh Chandimal on 26 and Angelo Mathews on 17 were at the crease in Pallekele. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck the first blow of the morning session by sending back opener Dimuth Karunaratne for 16 after the left-handed batsman was caught at slip. (LIVE SCORECARD)

13:48 IST: Lakshan Sandakan is the new man at the crease.

13:47 IST: WICKET! Ashwin takes his third, Diruwan Perera departs for 8. Perera goes for a sweep shot but fails to connect well. Pandya takes an easy catch in deep. Sri Lanka 138/7, trail by 214 runs

13:36 IST: FOUR! Dilruwan Perera gets an inside edge and the ball races towards fine leg boundary. Sri Lanka 135/6, trail by 217 runs.

13:31 IST: FOUR! Dickwella goes on back-foot and slaps the ball towards deep extra cover for a boundary. Sri Lanka 128/6, trail by 224 runs.

13:29 IST: A loud LBW appeal from Ashwin. Umpire raises his finger immediately. Dilruwan has asked for a review. There is no inside edge. It's NOT OUT. Sri Lanka 121/6, trail by 231 runs.

13:23 IST: Dilruwan Perera is the new man at the crease.

13:22 IST: WICKET! Ashwin dismisses Angelo Mathews for 35. Sri Lanka 118/6, trail by 234 runs.

13:19 IST: A loud LBW appeal from Ashwin. Umpire has given OUT. Wait! Angelo Mathews has asked for a REVIEW.

13:16 IST: FOUR! Niroshan Dickwella leans forward and plays a sweep towards deep mid wicket. Sri Lanka 118/5, trail by 234 runs.

13:14 IST: Angelo Mathews waits till the end and slaps the ball towards fine leg. Kuldeep isn't happy with this shot. Sri Lanka 112/5, trail by 240 runs.

13:11 IST: Niroshan Dickwella is the new man at the crease.

13:07 IST: WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav ends Dinesh Chandimal's stay at 36. Pujara takes a brilliant catch at forward short leg. This is also Kuldeep's first Test wicket in the second innings of a Test match. Sri Lanka 104/5, trail by 248 runs.

13:02 IST: SIX! Angelo Mathews comes forward and launches the ball towards long off. Powerful shot from Mathews. Sri Lanka 102/4, trail by 250 runs.

12:58 IST: FOUR! Dinesh Chandimal stands tall and lofts the ball towards long off for a boundary. Sri Lanka 95/4, trail by 257 runs.

12:57 IST: A loud LBW appeal from Ashwin and Saha. Umpire is not interested. Sri Lanka 91/4, trail by 261 runs.

12:46 IST: Angelo Mathews tries to go over the top but finds a fielder at deep mid wicket. He will get a single. Sri Lanka 86/4, trail by 266 runs.

12:43 IST: Can Team India bowl Sri Lanka out in second session to clinch an innings victory?

12:41 IST: Welcome back! Sri Lanka batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews are making their to the middle. Virat Kohli and boys have formed a huddle.

12:00 IST: That's LUNCH on Day 3 in Pallekele. Sri Lanka 82/4, trail by 270 runs.

Dinesh Chandimal 26*

Angelo Mathews 17*

Mohammed Shami 2/20

11:54 IST: FOUR! Dinesh Chandimal uses the pace and pulls the ball towards fine leg boundary. Sri Lanka 79/4, trail by 273 runs.

11:48 IST: A huge LBW appeal from Kuldeep Yadav. Umpire is not interested. A slip and forward short leg in place now.

11:43 IST: Maiden over from Kuldeep Yadav. Sri Lanka 75/4, trail by 277 runs.

11:36 IST: And, it's NOT OUT. Rod Tucker can stay with his decision. Sri Lanka 73/4, trail by 279 runs.

11:33 IST: A huge caught behind appeal from Saha. He looks confident. Kohli is having a discussion with him. The Indian skipper has asked for a review.

11:23 IST: FOUR! Superb cover drive from Dinesh Chandimal. Sri Lanka 70/4, trail by 282 runs.

11:16 IST: Dinesh Chandimal tucks the ball towards mid on for a single. Sri Lanka 64/4, trail by 288 runs.

11:02 IST: Sri Lanka 59/4, trail by 293 runs at drinks break.

11:00 IST: FOUR! Chandimal gets a much-needed boundary off an Ashwin delivery.

10:53 IST: Angelo Mathews dabs towards mid off for a quick single. Sri Lanka 51/4, trail by 301 runs.

10:45 IST: Angelo Mathews is the new man at the crease.

10:43 IST: WICKET! Mohammed Shami strikes again, Kusal Mendis departs for 12. Mendis plays across the line but misses completely. A loud appeal from Shami and umpire Rod Tucker raises his finger immediately. Sri Lanka 39/4, trail by 313 runs.

10:41 IST: FOUR! Excellent placement from Kusal Mendis. The Sri Lankan makes room and slices the ball behind point.

10:33 IST: Dinesh Chandimal is the new man at the crease.

10:31 IST: WICKET! Mohammed Shami removes Pushpakumara for 1. Short ball from Shami, Pushpakumara comes forward but gets en edge. Easy catch for Saha behind the wickets. Sri Lanka 34/3, trail by 318 runs.

10:19 IST: FOUR! Kusal Mendis uses the pace and guides Ashwin towards fine leg for a boundary. Sri Lanka 30/2, trail by 322 runs.

10:15 IST: Kusal Mendis is the new man at the crease.

10:13 IST: WICKET! Ashwin gets the early breakthrough, Karunaratne departs for 16. Excellent catch from Rahane at first slip. Sri Lanka 26/2, trail by 326 runs

10:02 IST: FOUR! Karunaratne guides Kuldeep Yadav towards mid on for a boundary. First boundary of the morning. Sri Lanka 23/1, trail by 329 runs.

10:01 IST: Virat Kolhi asks Kuldeep Yadav to start the proceedings.

10:00 IST: Virat Kohli and boys are in a huddle. Dimuth Karunaratne and Malinda Pushpakumara are making their way to the middle.

09:48 IST: Bowling coach Bharat Arun in conversation with Hardik Pandya ahead of Day 3's play.

09:34 IST: India need another 9 wickets to register an innings victory and cleansweep Sri Lanka.

09:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 3 of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka at Pallekele.

Kuldeep, who replaced the suspended Ravindra Jadeja in the side, scalped four Lankan batsmen after Mohammed Shami sent back both the openers to help India bundle out the hosts for a paltry 135. With a massive 352-run lead in hand, Virat Kohli had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on and inflict more misery on hapless Sri Lanka.