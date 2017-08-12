Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1: Dhawan, Rahul Hit Fifties in Pallekele

India have already clinched the 3-match series by taking a 2-0 unassailable lead.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat as he sought a series sweep over Sri Lanka in the third and final Test in Pallekele on Saturday. The visitors, who took an unassailable 2-0 lead in Colombo, brought in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in place of suspended allrounder Ravindra Jadeja. "We just want to get most advantage of the best batting conditions," Kohli said at the toss at the Pallekele International Stadium. "We expect resilience at the Test level. We are certainly not living in any denial," Kohli said of Sri Lanka's fightback in the previous game before India won by an innings. Injury-hit Sri Lanka have made three changes to their starting lineup as skipper Dinesh Chandimal is confident of pulling one back against the tourists.Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara come in place of Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep and Dhananjaya de Silva. (LIVE SCORECARD)

12:05 IST: India 134/0 (KL Rahul 67*, Shikhar Dhawan in 27 overs at lunch

11:57 IST: FOUR! Dhawan sweeps well to pick up another boundary.

11:47 IST: Rahul has now equaled record of Australian cricketer Chris Rogers for 7 consecutive 50+ scores

11:37 IST: FIFTY! Rahul completes his 9th Test fifty. This has been a good comeback from injury by the right-hander.

11:30 IST: FIFTY! Dhawan gets to his 4th fifty. Solid stuff from the left-hander.

11:13 IST: Dhawan picks up two boundaries in that Dilruwan over. Too short from the off-spinner. India 83/0.

11:07 IST: India 69/0 (Rahul 35*, Dhawan 32*) in 13 overs.

10:59 IST: FOUR! Dhawan flicks Karunaratne's ball off his pads for a boundary. Superb from the left-hander, this.

10:56 IST: Rahul dropped on 28 by Kumara of Karunaratne's bowling.

10:39 IST: Karunaratne gives away only 2 runs. India are 44/0

10:34 IST: Kumara is taken off the attack, He had given away 16 runs! Dimuth Karunaratne comes in

10:24 IST: Expensive over from Kumara. Three boundaries - two from Rahul and one from Dhawan.

10:17 IST: FOUR! Dhawan cuts through for his second boundary of the match.

10:12 IST: Dhawan and Rahul have been very watchful in the early exchanges.

9:56 IST: The Indian openers are out in the middle.

9:49 IST: Kuldeep Yadav replaces suspended Ravindra Jadeja for India.

9:32 IST: Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bat first.

9:24 IST: Wriddhiman Saha plays his 100th first-class match today.

Three cheers to the silent but smiling @Wriddhipops on his 100th First class appearance #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/Ww9DghFOHj — BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2017

9:22 IST: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog for Day 1 of the final Test between India and Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has added one more feather to his cap after becoming the only India captain to win two Test series in Sri Lanka. Runs have come easy for the Indians in the series with Cheteshwar Pujara leading the list with a couple centuries to his name and an average of more than 100 so far. However, India will miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja in the final Test starting Saturday due to his suspension for breaching an ICC conduct code. With not too many changes expected to take place in the Indian side, the visitors will either opt for Axar Patel who has been included in the 15-member squad or Kuldeep Yadav who has impressed one and all with his bowling display in the practice games.