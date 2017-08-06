Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4: Ashwin, Jadeja Strike Early, Sri Lanka Four Down

Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne (92 not out) and Kusal Mendis (110) showed grit and determination to dig the hosts out of a massive hole on Day 3 of the second Test against India on Saturday. The duo launched a mini fightback against the Indian bowlers and helped Sri Lanka reach 209 for two at stumps. At the end of the day's play, the hosts trailed India by 230 runs with eight wickets in hand. Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 183 in their first innings and made to follow-on. It seemed India would wrap up the match by the end of the day but Karunaratne and Mendis forged a 191-run partnership to defy the Indians. India would look to strike early and break Sri Lanka's backbone on the fourth day and seal the three-match Test series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4, straight from Colombo

11:08 IST: Three runs from the Ashwin over. SL 252/4

11:04 IST: The drinks break is on now.

11:00 IST: Good over from Jadeja. Gives away only one run.

10:56 IST: Four! What a beautiful shot from Karunaratne. He takes the ball on the full and sweeps it in front of square on the on-side.

10:55 IST: Angelo Mathews is the new batsman.

10:52 IST: Wicket! Chandimal departs for 2. Caught by Rahane and bowled by Jadeja. SL are 241/4, trail by 198 runs

10:48 IST: Dinesh Chandimal comes in.

10:45 IST: Wicket!!! Pushpakumara bowled by Ashwin!! He departs for 16. SL are 238/3, trail by 201 runs

10:44 IST: Good over from Jadeja. Gives away only 1 run. SL are 237/2, trail by 202 runs

10:40 IST: Ashwin shouts again for catch at leg slip. No real conviction and Pushpakumara stays.

10:39 IST: There was an appeal but the umpire says no. India is not reviewing.

10:36 IST: Boundary!! That's a beautiful four from Pushpakumara. He sweeps it behind square on the on-side. Jadeja looks on.

10:32 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the attack.

10:29 IST: A boundary off a Shami delivery and that brings up Karunaratne's sixth Test century!! The batsman gets a huge round of applause.

10:22 IST: There was a chance for Karunaratne's wicket off a Jadeja delivery but Rahul dropped the ball. Will it be a costly miss?

10:19 IST: Karunaratne is inching closer to his sixth Test ton, on 95 now.

10:16 IST: Four! Pushpakumara hits two consecutive boundaries! Great way to end the over

10:15 IST: Four! Pushpakumara hits the first boundary of the day off a Jadeja delivery. The ball went through the gap between Ajinkya Rahane at slip and Virat Kohli at gully.

10:10 IST: Karunaratne take a single off a Shami delivery. The first run of the day so far.

10:08 IST: A maiden over from Jadeja. 2 maiden overs so far...

10:06 IST: Ravindra Jadeja is back into the attack

10:04 IST: That was a good over from Shami. A maiden one to start the proceedings on Day 4.

10:02 IST: And the first ball is bowled on Day 4. Shami begins from round the wicket. No run

10:00 IST: Dimuth Karunaratne is batting on 92. Will he get his 6th Test century? Malinda Pushpakumara is on 2. Shami has the ball. 20 overs to go for the new ball.

9:58 IST: The players are on the field and we are getting ready for play. Will India get quick wickets?

9:31 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 4 of the Colombo Test.

The Colombo-born Karunaratne remained patient during his 200-ball knock so far as he played out the remaining few overs with debutant Pushpakumara in a tense finish to the day.

But it was the first session that hit the hosts hard as they lost eight of their remaining wickets and conceded a 439-run lead in response to India's formidable 622-9 declared.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led Sri Lanka need at least a draw to stay alive in the series