Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3: Visitors Look To Increase Hosts' Woes

Updated: 05 August 2017 08:36 IST

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live cricket score: Sri Lanka face a daunting task of saving the game and also the series with Ashwin and Jadeja making the ball talk on a spinning surface.

Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka, Day 3: Ashwin took 2 wickets after India amassed 622/9 © AFP

India put on a batting exhibition in the first innings to virtually bat Sri Lanka out of the second Test. India's lower batting order came to the party on Day 2, helping the visitors amass 622/9 declared. Ravindra Jadeja (70 not out), Wriddhiman Saha (67) and Ravichandran Ashwin (54) all hit half-centuries to consolidate India's strong position in the Test. Sri Lankan batsmen once again found themselves in trouble as Ashwin struck twice early to leave them at 50/2, trailing India by 572 runs at stumps on the second day. India will look to increase their stranglehold in the match and take a big first innings lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all the live updates of India vs Sri Lanka Test, Day 3, straight from Colombo

With the ball taking quite a bit of turn, the Sri Lankan batsmen found the going hard against the guile of India's spin twins -- Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin first sent Upul Tharanga packing for a duck in the second over and then struck again to dismiss Dimuth Karunaratne for 25. Captain Dinesh Chandimal (8*) and Kusal Mendis (16*) were the two unbeaten Sri Lanka batsmen when play ended on Day 2.

The hosts face a daunting task of saving the game and also the series with Ashwin and Jadeja making the ball talk on a helpful track.

