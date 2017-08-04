Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2: Ravichandran Ashwin Departs After Fifty, Visitors Past 450

Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka, Day 2: Visitors will look to consolidate

India vs Sri Lanka, Day 2

India stuttered at the start of Day 2 as Cheteshwar Pujara (133), who scored a brilliant century on Day 1 of the second Test at Colombo, was sent back to the pavilion in the second over by Dimuth Karunaratne. Thereafter, Ravichandran Ashwin (47) and Ajinkya Rahane (132) stitched together a 50-run partnership and took India past the 400-mark. However, disciplined bowling by the Lankan spinners cut down on the flow of runs. Rahane was looking comfortable in the middle but was dismissed by Malinda Pushpakumara. Injury stricken Sri Lanka were further hurt as pacer Nuwan Pradeep was ruled out for the remainder of the second Test due to a hamstring injury. With the top order of the Indian batting back in the dressing room, the onus will be on the middle-order batsmen to consolidate the Indian innings and score a big 1st innings total. (LIVE SCORECARD)

13:21 IST: Four, byes! Herath bowls a quicker one, the bal bounces and goes between the keeper and first slip.

13:16 IST: Sri Lanka lose their last appeal. TV umpire turns down the appeal as the ball pitches in line, the impact in line but goes over the stumps. Saha survives.

13:15 IST: Appeal for LBW yet again, on-field umpire turns down the appeal. Chandimal takes another review.

13:12 IST: TV umpire turns down the appeal rules the appeal as not out. HawkEye in: Pitching in-line, impact umpire's call and missing the stumps.

13:11 IST: Appeal for LBW turned down by the umpire, Dinesh Chandimal takes a review.

13:00 IST: Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya are steadying the Indian innings.

12:58 IST: Four! Saha comes down the track and smacks Herath for a boundary down the ground.

12:54 IST: Hardik Pandya joins Saha out in the middle.

12:52 IST: OUT! Herath cleans up Ashwin (50) with a quicker delivery. India 451/6.

12:48 IST: Six! Ravichandran Ashwin brings up his 11th Test fifty with a maximum over long-off.

12:42 IST: Malinda Pushpakumara bowling the first over of the post-lunch session.

12:41 IST: Welcome back to the post-lunch session.

12:00 IST: And it's lunch!! India 442/5, Ashwin (47*) and Saha (16*).

11:50 IST: In the first 28 overs of the morning session, India scored 95 runs in 28 overs and lost two wickets.

11:41 IST: Four! Saha sweeps Pushpakumara for a boundary to the fine leg.

11:32 IST: Fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep ruled out of the remainder of second Test due to injury.

11:30 IST: Four!! Saha shimmies down the track, and lofts Perera for a boundary at mid-on.

11:26 IST: Wriddhiman Saha joins Ashwin out in the middle.

11:25 IST: Stumped!! Flighted delivery from Puspakumara, Rahane (132) comes down the track, misses the ball and Dickwella takes the bails off. Pushpakumara gets his 1st Test wicket.

11:16 : Four! Flighted delivery from Pushpakumara, Ashwin slices the drive between short cover-point and backward point.

11:06 IST: Malinda Pushpakumara comes back in the attack.

11:02 IST: 400 comes up for India in 106 overs. 50-run partnership comes up between Ashwin and Rahane.

10:57 IST: 15 overs have been bowled so far in the first session. India have scored 49 runs and lost the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara.

10:54 IST: Four! Ashwin leans back and cuts Herath square on the off-side.

10:51 IST: Ashwin and Rahane are slowly building a partnership and bringing India back in the game.

10:42 IST: Four! Short and wide from Dilruwan Perera, Rahane rocks on the backfoot and slams the ball for a boundary.

10:37 IST: 100 overs gone, India 377/4. Ashwin and Rahane out in the middle.

10:35 IST: Four! Karunaratne drifts on the pads, Ashwin guides the ball away for a boundary.

10:30 IST: Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin are playing carefully at the moment.

10:17 IST: Four! Rahane comes down the track and slaps Herath for boundary straight down the track.

10:15 IST: Four! Full from Karunaratne, Ashwin drives it beautifully for a boundary.

10:13 IST: FOUR! Ashwin gets off the mark with a boundary off Herath.

10:10 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin comes out in the middle.

10:09 IST: Out!! Brilliant start from Sri Lanka as Karunaratne dismisses Pujara for 133. 1st Test wicket for Karunaratne.

10:06 IST: Four! Dimuth Karunaratne strays on the pad, Pujara flicks it for a boundary.

10:05 IST: Nuwan Pradeep is off the field due a hamstring issue and has been replaced by Danushka Gunathilaka on the field. He will not be bowling anymore in this innings.

10:02 IST: Rahane scores the first run of the day, ball flighted on the off-stump line, and Rahane works it away towards long-on for a single.

10:01 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara (128) and Ajinkya Rahane (103) will continue to start from where they left yesterday.

10:00 IST: Dilruwan Perera opening the bowling attack for Sri Lanka.

09:56 IST: Hardik Pandya can't wait to have a bat on Day 2.

09:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 2nd Test, Day 2 between India and Sri Lanka.

In-form Pujara registered his 13th Test century in his landmark 50th game as Rahane fired his ninth Test hundred. The visitors, who lead the three-match series 1-0, wobbled slightly when Lokesh Rahul went for 57 and skipper Virat Kohli followed for 13 soon after lunch.

Rahul, who scored his eighth Test fifty despite only just recovering from a virus, was run out in a mix-up with Pujara.