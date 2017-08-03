Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Opts To Bat, KL Rahul Replaces Mukund

India skipper Virat Kohli would not like to make too many changes in the playing eleven after winning the first Test match convincingly against Sri Lanka. KL Rahul is all set to make a comeback in the playing eleven in place of Abhinav Mukund while the rest of the team is likely to remain the same. Cheteshwar Pujara will be playing his 50th Test match and India would look to gain the early advantage on the first day of the second Test match with the hosts really struggling to get their team combination right. For India, both the new ball bowlers had fared well in the last Test and with the spinners coming to the party in the second innings of the Galle Test, the visitors have pretty much all bases covered. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates of Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test, Day 1, straight from Colombo

09:57 IST: Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are making their way to the middle. Sri Lanka team are in a huddle.

09:36 IST: PLAYING XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep

09:32 IST: INDIA CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI WINS TOSS, OPTS TO BAT AGAINST SRI LANKA AT COLOMBO

09:31 IST: Both the captains are in the middle for the toss.

09:26 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara will be playing his 50th Test today. Big moment for the right-hander.

09:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the opening day of 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would look to be more competitive and with Dinesh Chandimal back in the team, it will only go on to strengthen their batting. The hosts boast a mixed record against India at this particular ground, with eight Tests between the two countries yielding four draws. Both teams have won two matches each, with India winning the last encounter here in 2015 by 117 runs.