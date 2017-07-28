Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead By 365 Runs As Rain Stops Play

India bowled out Sri Lanka for 291 in their first innings to take 309-run lead.

India bowled out Sri Lanka for 291 in their first innings to take 309-run lead. © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets as India bundled out Sri Lanka for 291 on Day 3 of the first Test at Galle. Sri Lanka are down to 10 men after losing Asela Gunaratne who broke his thumb while fielding on Day 1. India, who made 600 in their first innings, took a 309-run lead after deciding against enforcing a follow-on. For Sri Lanka, Dilruwan Perera remained unbeaten on 92, while Angelo Mathews made 83. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs Sri Lanka, Day 3, straight from Galle

15:22 IST: Bad news! It has started raining again. Covers are coming on.

15:00 IST: GROUND INSPECTION has been scheduled for 3:15 PM.

14:48 IST: Good news! The rain has stopped. The ground staff are working on the covers.

14:40 IST: Early TEA has been taken at Galle. India 56/2, lead by 365 runs.

14:38 IST: It's raining heavily at Galle. The entire stadium is under covers..

14:23 IST: More covers are coming on at Galle.

14:12 IST: RAIN stops play at Galle. INDIA 56/2, lead by 365 runs

14:11 IST: WICKET! Lahiru Kumara dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara for 15 runs. India 56/2, lead by 365 runs.

14:08 IST: Ground staff getting ready. Dark clouds hovering over the stadium.

14:00 IST: 50 comes up for India. They lead by 359 runs

13:50 IST: India are leading by 354 runs. When will Virat Kohli declare India innings - today or tomorrow?

13:37 IST: FOUR! Abhinav Mukund beats mid on and sends the ball to the fence. Excellent placement from the left-hander. India 42/1, lead by 351 runs.

13:32 IST: FOUR! Beauty from Pujara. The right-hander guides Nuwan Pradeep towards sweeper cover for a boundary. India 36/1, lead by 345 runs.

13:25 IST: FOUR! Cheteshwar Pujara uses the pace and clips the ball towards deep square leg. Excellent footwork from the right-hander. India 30/1, lead by 339 runs.

13:23 IST: FOUR! Excellent shot from Abhinav Mukund. The left-hander goes on back-foot and slaps the ball towards backward point. India 26/1, lead by 335 runs.

13:14 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man at the crease.

13:12 IST: WICKET! Dilruwan Perera gets the breakthrough, dismisses Shikhar Dhawan for 14 runs. India 19/0, lead by 328 runs.

13:11 IST: Shikhar Dhawan is on fire! He stands tall and sends Dilruwan Perera towards square of the wicket for a boundary. India 18/0, lead by 327 runs.

13:06 IST: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan leans forwards and drives the ball through cover. Excellent shot from the southpaw. India 12/0, lead by 321 runs.

13:04 IST: FOUR! Abhinav Mukund sends Dilruwan Perera towards square of the wicket. India 8/0, lead by 317 runs.

13:01 IST: FOUR! First boundary of India's second innings. Shikhar Dhawan goes on back foot and cuts the ball towards deep backward point for a boundary. India 4/0, lead by 313 runs.

13:00 IST: A huge LBW appeal from Nuwan Pradeep. Umpire turns it down.

12:58 IST: Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund are making their way to the middle.

12:52 IST: UPDATE: India haven't enforced the follow-on. India will bat again.

12:49 IST: INDIA BOWL OUT SRI LANKA FOR 291.

Dilruwan Perera 92*

Ravindra Jadeja 3/67

12:48 IST: WICKET! Jadeja castles Lahiru Kumara for 2 runs. Sri Lanka 291/9

12:41 IST: Welcome back! Team India are in a huddle. Both Sri Lankan batsmen - Dilruwan Perera and Lahiru Kumara - are making their way to the middle.

12:03 IST: That's LUNCH! Sri Lanka 289/8, trail by 311 runs.

Dilruwan Perera 90*

Lahiru Kumara 2*

Ravindra Jadeja 2/67

12:01 IST: FOUR! Dilruwan Perera gets an outside edge and the ball races towards the third man fence.

12:00 IST: Last over before the lunch. Jadeja to bowl. Can he another wicket here?

11:54 IST: Lahiru Kumara is the new batsman at the crease.

11:51 IST: WICKET! Maiden Test wicket for Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder castles Nuwan Pradeep for 10 runs. Sri Lanka 280/8, trail by 320 runs.

11:48 IST: FOUR! Dilruwan Perera smashes Jadeja between mid wicket and long on for a boundary.

11:38 IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Umesh Yadav. Dilruwan Perera slaps the ball towards mid-on for a boundary. Sri Lanka 256/7, need 344 runs.

11:31 IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Umesh Yadav. Perera leaves the crease, opens the face of the bat and plays this over wicketkeeper's head. Clever shot from him. Sri Lanka 249/7, trail by 351 runs.

11:28 IST: FOUR! Excellent shot from Dilruwan Perera. The right-hander waits for the ball till the end and cuts it towards deep backward point for a boundary.

11:27 IST: Can India bowl Sri Lanka out before lunch?

11:24 IST: WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja strikes again, removes Rangana Herath for 9 runs. Flighted delivery from Jadeja. Herath tries to plays a reverse sweep but fails to connect it. The ball kisses the strap of the gloves. Rahane takes an easy catch at the slips. Sri Lanka 241/7, trail by 359 runs.

11:21 IST: FOUR! Good use of the feet from Perera. The Sri Lankan lofts the ball over Ashwin's head for a boundary. Sri Lanka 241/6, trail by 359 runs.

11:20 IST: FIFTY! Dilruwan Perera brings up his fifth Test half-century.

11:19 IST: SIX! That's huge. Perera smashes Ashwin over deep mid wicket.

11:12 IST: FOUR! Dilruwan Perera picks the ball nicely and sends it towards deep mid wicket. Well-connected shot from the right-hander. Sri Lanka 226/6, trail by 374 runs.

11:08 IST: FOUR! Rangana Herath uses the pace and guides Ashwin towards fine leg for a boundary. Sri Lanka 220/6, trail by 380 runs.

11:03 IST: A huge LBW appeal from Jadeja. Umpire has raised his finger. Wait! Dilruwan Perera has asked for a review. It is pad first. Impact is in-line, but it's missing the wickets. And, it's NOT OUT. Virat Kohli is not happy.

11:00 IST: FOUR! Dilruwan Perera opens the face of the bat and plays it beautifully towards covers for another boundary. Sri Lanka 216/6, trail by 384 runs.

10:58 IST: SIX! Dilruwan Perera steps and out and lofts the ball towards long on.

10:55 IST: WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja gets the breakthrough, ends Angelo Mathews' stay at 83 runs. Mathews tries to go over the covers buts fails to connect. Virat Kohli takes an easy catch. BIG WICKET for India. Sri Lanka 205/6, trail by 395 runs.

10:52 IST: Jadeja is testing Sri Lankan batsmen with different variations.

10:47 IST: FOUR! Interesting shot selection from Angelo Mathews. Short and outside off-stump delivery from Shami. Mathews stands tall and pulls the ball towards mid-on for a boundary. Sri Lanka 203/5, trail by 397 runs.

10:44 IST: 50-run partnership comes up between Angelo Mathews and Dilruwan Perera. Sri Lanka 196/5, trail by 404 runs.

10:42 IST: FOUR! Angelo Mathews goes on back foot and slaps the ball towards deep square leg. Aggressive shot from the right-hander. Sri Lanka 195/5, trail by 405 runs.

10:32 IST: FOUR! What a shot! Angelo Mathews leans forward and drives Shami towards deep extra cover for a boundary. Sri Lanka 186/5, trail by 414 runs.

10:30 IST: Mohammed Shami comes into the attack now. Two slips in place.

10:29 IST: Maiden over from Ashwin.

10:27 IST: Bowling change for India. Virat Kohli brings Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack.

10:22 IST: SIX! Dilruwan Perera comes down the track and smashes the ball towards long off. Jadeja isn't happy with this shot. Brilliant batting from Perera. Sri Lanka 175/5, trail by 425 runs.

10:07 IST: FOUR! Another boundary from Dilruwan Perera. He comes forward and sends Jadeja towards long on for a boundary. Sri Lanka 163/5, trail by 437 runs.

10:05 IST: Ravindra Jadeja to start from the other end.

10:02 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the morning. Dilruwan Perera sends Umesh Yadav towards square of the wicket. Excellent timing from the right-hander. Sri Lanka 158/5, trail by 442 runs.

09:58 IST: Dilruwan Perera and Angelo Mathews are making their way to the middle. Umesh Yadav to start the proceedings. Here we go..

09:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka.

Earlier, paceman Nuwan Pradeep clinched his maiden five-wicket Test haul, putting the brakes on India's free scoring. Pradeep (6-132) dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for 153, triggering a batting collapse, which saw the tourists lose four wickets in a lively first session after resuming the day at 399-3. Pujara hit 13 fours in his 265-ball knock to match his previous Test best of 153 against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2013. Hardik Pandya struck a half-century on debut as India's last two wickets added a quickfire 83 runs in 71 balls to lift the side from 517 for 8. Shami hit Rangana Herath for three sixes while Pandya lofted Pradeep for as many sixes in an attacking batting display by India's lower order.

Ajinkya Rahane (57) looked solid but was sent back to the pavilion after Karunaratne dived for a low catch on his right off fast bowler Lahiru Kumara. Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha struck back with a sixth-wicket stand of 59, but India's counter-attack unravelled as Sri Lanka dismissed the duo in the space of six balls. Ashwin (47) fell short of a well-deserved half-century while Saha (16) became the first victim of skipper Herath (1-159).