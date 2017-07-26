Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Elects To Bat, Pandya Debuts

New India coach Ravi Shastri will look to make certain his team remains the world's best Test side as they take on Sri Lanka in the first of three matches. Shastri, who took over the demanding role after Anil Kumble's acrimonious exit last month, has backed India to continue the "fearless brand of cricket" that helped them regain the number one position last year from Pakistan. While India lost the Champions Trophy final to their arch-rivals, the Virat Kohli-led side is on a roll after winning 10 of the last 13 Tests, overcoming strong teams like New Zealand, England and Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all the live updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1 from Galle here:

09:47 IST: Virat Kohli presents the Test cap to Hardik Pandya. Test cap number 289.

09:45 IST: So, Hardik Pandya included in playing XI and he gets his first Test game after playing 17 ODIs and featuring in 19 T20Is

09:40 IST: Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath(c), Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

09:30 IST: Toss Time! India captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elect to bat.

09:25 IST: Pitch Report! Win the toss and get the runs on the board and the first day is the best day to bat on this wicket, says Russell Arnold. A lot more grass and moisture on the wicket but still a good wicket to bat on.

09:20 IST: The toss is just ten minutes away and the teams would definitely like to bat first after winning the toss. For the records, On India's last visit in Sri Lanka, they collapsed to 112 all out when they had only 176 to chase in the final innings at Galle. The wrecker-in-chief on that occasion was Herath, who took seven for 48 and is now the makeshift captain of the Lankan team.

09:15 IST: The Galle pitch is expected to take turn very early in the game

09:10 IST: Rain is forecast on all five days of the Test and frequent interruptions could be the order of the day. But Galle has some good facilities and covers can protect the entire ground

09:05 IST: Team India captain Virat Kohli has decided to put a full stop to all questions regarding Anil Kumble's acrimonious departure and the subsequent appointment of Ravi Shastri as head coach. Now the focus is purely on cricket.

09:00 IST: Hello everyone. Welcome to the live blog of the first Test, Day 1 between India and Sri Lanka.

While India start as overwhelming favourites after the seventh-ranked Sri Lanka scraped past Zimbabwe in a one-off Test last week, Shastri has warned against complacency.

The visitors played a drawn two-day warm-up game in Colombo with returning batsman Shikhar Dhawan among the scorers.

Opener Lokesh Rahul, who scored a half-century in the practice game, has been ruled out of the first match due to viral fever with Tamil Nadu batsman Abhinav Mukund taking his place in the starting eleven.

Sri Lanka, whose new Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out through flu, will need all the experience of stand-in captain Rangana Herath.

The left-arm spinner, who took 11 wickets against Zimbabwe and his 31st five-wicket haul in 81 Tests, is key for Sri Lanka.