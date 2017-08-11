 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

Indian Team Members Visit Place Of Sita's Captivity Ahead Of 3rd Test Vs Sri Lanka

Updated: 11 August 2017 12:51 IST

Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav put up pictures of their trip on social media.

Indian Team Members Visit Place Of Sita's Captivity Ahead Of 3rd Test Vs Sri Lanka
Mohammed Shami posted multiple pictures of his trip with other team members to Ashok Vatika. © Twitter

Members of the Indian cricket team enjoyed some down time by paying a visit to Ashok Vatika, a garden in Sita Eliya in the former kingdom of Ravana as mentioned in the Vishnu Purana and Hindu epic, Ramayana, ahead of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka, starting on Saturday. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav posted pictures on their social media handles of their visit to the place where Ravana kept the Sita captive. India have already clinched the three-match series by taking a 2-0 unassailable lead and will now look to complete the whitewash.

Shami took to Twitter to post multiple pictures. Kuldeep Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and KL Rahul along with their families can be seen in the pictures.

Meanwhile, Umesh took to Instagram to post a picture of him and his wife standing next to what he describes as the "footmark of Lord hanuman ji".

 

Ashok vatika big foot mark of Lord hanuman ji

A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on

India skipper Virat Kohli is absent from all the pictures and it seems didn't make the trip.

India won the first two Tests without breaking a sweat and will expect a similar outcome in the third Test at Pallekele.

So it came as no surprise that the Indian players looked in a relaxed mood and seemed to be enjoying the outing along with their families.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav Mohammed Shami Ahmed Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Indian cricket team members visit Ashok Vatika
  • In Ramayana, Sita was held captive at Ashok Vatika
  • India play Sri Lanka in the third Test at Pallekele
Related Articles
Kapil Dev Praises Team India's Fast Bowling Attack
Kapil Dev Praises Team India's Fast Bowling Attack
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Likely To Be Rested For ODIs
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Likely To Be Rested For ODIs
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli-Led India Eye Series Whitewash Against Hapless Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli-Led India Eye Series Whitewash Against Hapless Sri Lanka
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 08 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.