Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Smashes 17th Test Century, Extends Visitors' Dominance

Updated: 29 July 2017 11:08 IST

Indian skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 17th Test century to help India set 550-run target for Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle.

Virat Kohli smashed his 17th Test century. © AFP

Virat Kohli might have failed to deliver in the first innings but he quickly made up by smashing a brilliant century in the second innings, 17th of his Test career, to extend India's dominance in the opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. India dominated the first three days of the Test and on Day 4, the Indian skipper brought about a fine century to increase his team's lead against the hosts. Kohli played a chanceless innings and scored at a fast rate with the Sri Lankan bowlers having little answer on how to stop India's run-machine.

Kohli fell to Nuwan Pradeep for just three on the opening day and would have been disappointed about not cashing in against a lacklustre Sri Lankan bowling attack.

In the second innings, Kohli was not going to repeat his mistake and went about his business in ruthless fashion. As soon as he came into bat, Kohli took the attack to the hosts.

Kohli had been bounced out in the first innings and the Sri Lankan bowlers tried to repeat the same tactic, early on, but to no avail.

India had lost first innings centurions Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara early, Kohli and Abhinav Mukund (81) steadied India's second innings and put on 133 runs for the third wicket as the visitors reached 189 for three in 46.3 overs at stumps.

After a rain-break that cost 86 minutes, playing time was extended until 6 pm local time to make up for the lost overs. Kohli and Mukund made hay while the sun was out as they barely countered any trouble from the Sri Lankan bowlers.

This was the first time since February that the Indian skipper had crossed the 40-mark, after scoring 204 and 38 against Bangladesh at Hyderabad. His highest against Australia in five innings across three Tests was 15.

 

