India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Reveals What Was The Biggest Obstacle For Him And Rohit Sharma In 4th ODI

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma forged a solid 219-run partnership to help India thrash Sri Lanka by 168 runs and take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. In hot and humid conditions in Colombo, the duo were sending the Sri Lankan bowlers on a leather hunt with ease and propelled the visitors to 375 for five - highest total posted by a visiting team in an ODI in Sri Lanka. Kohli, in a video interview with his team-mate Rohit Sharma posted by the BCCI, described how they both combated the Colombo's sweltering heat in India's thumping win.

"It was very difficult. It was very hot and humid"", Kohli said after India's 168-run win.

"We [Rohit and me] decided not to run any more twos after the first 16 overs because it was so hot and humid. Actually, it was very helpful not to focus on too many things. We were not even thinking of anything else. We were not looking at the scoreboard and we were watching every ball," Kohli said.

"It is always a pleasure to bat with Rohit anyway," Kohli, who was adjudged man of the match said.

Kohli faced 96 balls and hit 17 fours as well as two sixes while Rohit's innings had 11 boundaries and three maximums.

En route their partnership, Kohli-Rohit duo broke a number of records.

Their partnership improved on the previous highest second-wicket stand on Sri Lankan soil -- 197 runs added by Dhawan and Kohli in the first ODI of this current series in Dambulla.

It was also India's third-highest second wicket partnership against Sri Lanka in ODIs, after 318 at Taunton in May 1999, and 236 at Nagpur in March 1999 -- both set by Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

This was also their third 200-plus stand as a pair equalling the record held jointly by Sachin Tendulkar and Ganguly, as well as Gautam Gambhir and Kohli.

Praising the current bunch of players, the Indian captain said: "It has been amazing to lead this team. How the team gels well together, for me, is the most special thing. I think it's the hunger of all the guys in the team that's making us play this way.

"It's amazing to see guys being so hungry even after performing in one or two games. It makes my job so much easier, this team is amazing anyway. I am just placing field and everything is being done by the players," Kohli said.

India now lead the five-match series 4-0 and will look set to complete another whitewash after blanking Sri Lanka in the preceding three Tests.