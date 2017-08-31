India Vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Score Centuries, Hammer Sri Lanka Bowling

The fact that Virat Kohli has had a rather lean phase in the One-day Internationals against Sri Lanka had to be bad news for the host bowlers, since the Indian captain would always want to repair this anomaly in a hurry. That is how it turned in the 4th ODI in Colombo as Kohli battered the out-of-sorts Sri Lankan bowling to notch up his 29th ODI century in double-quick time. India opener Rohit Sharma was not far behind as he brought up his 13th ODI hundred, second of the series. Not always do you see, Rohit playing second fiddle but today was one such day when Kohli took the attack to the Sri Lankans and Rohit gave him good support. Rohit hit nine fours and three sixes on his way to a fine century as India look set to post a mammoth total for the islanders to chase.

Kohli came in to bat early after India lost Shikhar Dhawan off the ninth ball of the innings. However, the skipper, along with Rohit Sharma, then took the Lankan bowling to task and rattled off the runs.

Kohli had a good knock of 82 not out in the first ODI, but then had scores of 4 and 3 in the next two matches.

However, he made amends in no uncertain terms as he carved out the most aggressive hundred, ultimately ending up with 131 runs off 96 balls..

He reached his fifty in the 11th over and kept up the momentum as the home bowlers were left clueless on how to tackle him.