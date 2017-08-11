 
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Clears Air, No Problems Playing ODI Series

Updated: 11 August 2017 20:36 IST

The first ODI will be played on August 20 at Dambulla

Virat Kohli addressing media ahead of the third Test at Pallekele © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday put all the rumours, about him not willing to play the One Day International series (ODI) against Sri Lanka, to rest after he made it clear that he has no problems playing the upcoming series. "Who said I am not playing? I don't know where this came from, but I have no problems in playing," Kohli answered to a query on team selection. The Indian team will be selected on August 13. "We (team management and selectors) are going to sit down on selection soon and we certainly have plans in mind and combinations that we want to speak about. So as captain, I am definitely in the thick of things and knowing what to speak to the committee about," he added.

Fully aware of spinners' heavy workload during the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka, the team management and national selectors may rest Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the limited overs matches. It is expected that pacer Mohammed Shami will also be rested from the ODI series as his workload needs to be monitored. Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad is in Kandy to track the performances while his colleague Devang Gandhi is in South Africa with the A team.

After the last Test of the three-match series in Pallekele starting from Saturday, the Indian cricket team will play the five-match ODI series. The first match will be played in Dambulla on August 20. The Men in Blue also play one-off Twenty after the ODI series.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Sri Lanka Taruwar Kohli Virat Kohli Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • The team for the ODI series will be selected on August 13
  • The ODI series starts from August 20
  • India lead the three-match Test series 2-0
