 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Unfit Rangana Herath Ruled Out of 3rd Test

Updated: 08 August 2017 11:24 IST

With Sri Lanka already losing the series and a hectic Test season ahead, the team management decided on resting the veteran spinner.

India vs Sri Lanka: Unfit Rangana Herath Ruled Out of 3rd Test
Rangana Herath was injured in the first Test while fielding. © AFP

Veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath has been ruled out of Sri Lanka's third Test against India owing to back pain.

With Sri Lanka already losing the series and a hectic Test season ahead, the team management decided on resting the veteran spinner.

Herath was injured in the first Test while fielding but recovered sufficiently to play in the second Test.

Herath joins the list of other Sri Lankan players like all-rounder Asela Gunaratne, pacers Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep, who have all been ruled out of the series.

In the 39-year-old's absence, left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara will be leading the spin challenge, a role he has been prepared for as and when Herath retires.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Herath injured himself while fielding in the 1st Test
  • The left-arm spinner recovered in time to play the 2nd Test
  • Pushpakumara will lead Sri Lanka's spin challenge in Herath's absence
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: It Was A Clinical Performance, Says Virat Kohli
India vs Sri Lanka: It Was A Clinical Performance, Says Virat Kohli
India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya, Pacers Put India In Command On Day 2
India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya, Pacers Put India In Command On Day 2
India Vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara Power India To 399/3 On Day One
India Vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara Power India To 399/3 On Day One
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.