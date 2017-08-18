Shikhar Dhawan Thanks Fans After Achieving This Special Milestone On Twitter

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who received Man of the Series award in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, achieved a milestone of 1 million followers on Twitter on Thursday. The left handed batsman posted a special message on the micro blogging site to thank his fans and also promised to keep working hard. "Thank u fr makin it a 1 million family on twitter. It's my promise to keep wrkng hard and bring laurels to my country," his message read. #1millionfamily.

Dhawan attained a career-high position of 28th in the latest ICC Test rankings after India's clean-sweep of Sri Lanka in a three-match series. The Left-hander, who top-scored with 119 in the final Test in Pallekele, moved up 10 places to 28th position after India won inside three days in the final Test. The Delhi batsman, who scored two centuries in three Tests, finished with 358 runs and was also the highest-run getter in the series.

Dhawan was replaced in India's 16-man squad after Murali Vijay was ruled out of the Test series due to injury. Dhawan will now play a key role in the five-match One Day International (ODI) series to be played from August 20 at Dambulla.

Virat Kohli-led side is in superb form in the limited overs format as well and are expected to win the series comprehensively against Sri Lanka, who are struggling to set their team combination right. The islanders lost 2-3 against Zimbabwe, which led to Angelo Mathews' resignation as captain. India last played an ODI series against West Indies which they won 3-1.