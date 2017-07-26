 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara Power India To 399/3 On Day One

Updated: 26 July 2017 18:18 IST

Shikhar Dhawan fell 10 runs short of scoring a double-century.

India Vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara Power India To 399/3 On Day One
Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched together a 253-run partnership. © AFP

If Shikhar Dhawan never gets a Test double-century in his career, he will surely look back to this day with a lot of regret. The left-handed opener slammed a career-best 190 as India absolutely decimated the hapless Sri Lankan bowling to pile up a massive 399 for 3 on Day 1 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday. Dhawan's sledgehammer assault and Cheteshwar Pujara's typically patient unbeaten 144 ensured that all the points of the day went to the visitors.

Virat Kohli called correctly in the morning and promptly decided to bat on a placid track. Within the first half-hour it was clear that this would be a run-fest.

Dhawan was not even in the initial squad for the series, but was called up only after first-choice opener Murali Vijay was ruled out due to injury. The Delhi batsman made full use of the opportunity and played an entertaining 168-ball innings.

This was India's highest total on Day One of an away Test and also the best by a visiting team in Sri Lanka. India improved on their previous record of most runs scored on the opening day of an overseas Test, which stood at 375/9 versus New Zealand in Wellington.

The only things that went wrong for India were opener Abhinav Mukund failing at the top of the order and Kohli once again being snared into playing an attacking shot to a short delivery and top-edging a catch behind the stumps.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan scored 190 runs off 168 balls
  • Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 144
  • Nuwan Pradeep took three wickets
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan Smashes Century, Stakes Claim To Cement Test Spot
India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan Smashes Century, Stakes Claim To Cement Test Spot
Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund Likely To Open Vs Sri Lanka In Galle Test
Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund Likely To Open Vs Sri Lanka In Galle Test
India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul Ruled Out Of The First Test Due To Viral Fever
India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul Ruled Out Of The First Test Due To Viral Fever
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.