India Vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara Power India To 399/3 On Day One

If Shikhar Dhawan never gets a Test double-century in his career, he will surely look back to this day with a lot of regret. The left-handed opener slammed a career-best 190 as India absolutely decimated the hapless Sri Lankan bowling to pile up a massive 399 for 3 on Day 1 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday. Dhawan's sledgehammer assault and Cheteshwar Pujara's typically patient unbeaten 144 ensured that all the points of the day went to the visitors.

Virat Kohli called correctly in the morning and promptly decided to bat on a placid track. Within the first half-hour it was clear that this would be a run-fest.

Dhawan was not even in the initial squad for the series, but was called up only after first-choice opener Murali Vijay was ruled out due to injury. The Delhi batsman made full use of the opportunity and played an entertaining 168-ball innings.

This was India's highest total on Day One of an away Test and also the best by a visiting team in Sri Lanka. India improved on their previous record of most runs scored on the opening day of an overseas Test, which stood at 375/9 versus New Zealand in Wellington.

The only things that went wrong for India were opener Abhinav Mukund failing at the top of the order and Kohli once again being snared into playing an attacking shot to a short delivery and top-edging a catch behind the stumps.

