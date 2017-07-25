 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Shastri-Kumble Issue Over, Focus Is On Cricket, Says Virat Kohli

Updated: 25 July 2017 20:18 IST

The Shastri-Kumble saga is not on the Indian team's mind any more.

India vs Sri Lanka: Shastri-Kumble Issue Over, Focus Is On Cricket, Says Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli decided to the end the topic ahead of the India's first overseas tour since 2015. © AFP

Team India captain Virat Kohli has decided to put a full stop to all questions regarding Anil Kumble's acrimonious departure and the subsequent appointment of Ravi Shastri as head coach. Kumble resigned from the position after the ICC Champions Trophy in June and admitted that his relationship with Kohli had become 'untenable'. The skipper decided to the end the topic ahead of the India's first overseas tour since 2015.

Asked about how the team is coping with all controversies surrounding the appointment of new coach, Kohli said: "It (the coach issue) is something that we are not focusing on at all now. We (him and Shastri) have worked together before and it has been fruitful and successful in the past. We are just looking forward to cricket now.

"That particular series (in 2015) was very important for us coming together as a team, believing that we can win Test series and not just Test matches. That was the beginning of that mindset. We were able to build on that in the last couple of years, training in a certain way, thinking about the game in a certain way and playing together as a team in a certain way," said Kohli.

Kohli said that they now have a good 'base' which is a key component towards the team being World No. 1 in the Test rankings.

"I think we have really built a good base for ourselves as a team to be able to do that consistently over the next few years. The next phase of (overseas) cricket is going to be challenging but it is something that we are looking forward to because we believe we have the skill required to win different conditions. We have all the bases covered strongly," said Kohli.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri Anil Kumble Galle International Stadium, Galle Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ravi Shastri is Team India's new head coach
  • India will play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and only T20I against SL
  • Kumble resigned from the position after the ICC Champions Trophy
Related Articles
1st Test, Day 1, India Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
1st Test, Day 1, India Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
India Vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya Has A Great Chance Of Playing, Says Virat Kohli
India Vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya Has A Great Chance Of Playing, Says Virat Kohli
India vs Sri Lanka: We Have A Plan For Every Indian Player, Says Rangana Herath
India vs Sri Lanka: We Have A Plan For Every Indian Player, Says Rangana Herath
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.