India Vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma's 'Special' Message For MS Dhoni After Match-Winning Partnership

Dhoni and Rohit forged an unbeaten 157-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Dhoni and Rohit forged an unbeaten 157-run partnership for the fifth wicket. © Twitter

Opener Rohit Sharma's brilliant unbeaten century and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's calculated knock of 67* helped India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to seal the five match One-Day International series 3-0 at Pallekele on Sunday. While Rohit scored an unbeaten 124, former captain Dhoni played another crucial knock after his heroics in the 2nd ODI. The steadied India's ship after India's top order crumbled with the scoreboard reading 61/4 in 15.1 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (5), Virat Kohli (3), Lokesh Rahul (17) and Kedar Jadhav (0) failed to step up to the occasion and were dismissed cheaply.

After the victory, Rohit took to Twitter and shared a picture with Dhoni with the caption: "Special night with the special man. Great way to win the series. #WeMarchOn #IceMan&Hitman,".

Special night with the special man. Great way to win the series. #WeMarchOn #IceMan&Hitman pic.twitter.com/qad1WfGaR8 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 28, 2017

Dhoni and Rohit forged an unbeaten 157-run partnership for the fifth wicket.



Pacer Jasprit Bumrah scalped five wickets while Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Kedar Jadhav chipped in with one wicket each.

It was the seventh successive bilateral series victory against Sri Lanka. India last lost a ODI series to island nation in 1997.