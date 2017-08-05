 
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Second Fastest Indian To Reach 150 Test Wickets

Updated: 05 August 2017 18:01 IST

Ashwin had reached the milestone in 29 Tests while Jadeja managed it in 32 games.

Ravindra Jadeja reached the milestone in 32 matches. © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja became the second fastest Indian to reach 150 Test wickets, behind teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, when he bowled Dhananjay de Silva during day three of second Test against Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, on Saturday. Ashwin had reached the milestone in 29 Tests while Jadeja managed it in 32 games. Former spin greats Erapalli Prasanna and Anil Kumble had taken 150 wickets in 34 Tests while Harbhajan Singh reached there in 35 Tests. He also became the fastest Indian left-arm spinner to reach 150 wickets, ahead of Vinoo Mankad (40 Tests), Bishan Bedi (41 Tests) and Ravi Shastri (78 Tests).

Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 183 in their first innings and made to follow-on. Opener Dimuth Karunaratne (92 not out) and Kusal Mendis (110) showed grit and determination to dig the hosts out of a massive hole on Day 3 of the second Test against India.

The duo launched a mini fightback against the Indian bowlers and helped Sri Lanka reach 209 for two at stumps. At the end of the day's play, the hosts trailed India by 230 runs with eight wickets in hand. It seemed India would wrap up the match by the end of the day but Karunaratne and Mendis forged a 191-run partnership to defy the Indians.

Except Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya, who took one wicket apiece, no other bowler could take any wicket for India in the 2nd innings. Spin twin Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who had decimated the Sri Lankan batting order in the first innings, failed to emulate their feat. India would look to strike early and break Sri Lanka's backbone on the fourth day and seal the three-match Test series.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja reached 150 Test wickets mark in 32 Tests.
  • Erapalli Prasanna and Anil Kumble had taken 150 wickets in 34 Tests
  • Jadeja became the second fastest India bowler to reach the milestone
