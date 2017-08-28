India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni Sleeps On The Field As Crowd Trouble Stops Match. Twitter Loves It

MS Dhoni takes a nap as the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka was halted.

Crowd trouble forced the umpires to stop play for about 35 minutes when India were cruising to a series clinching win in the third ODI in Pallekele on Sunday. India were 210 for four after 44 overs, needing another eight runs to win, when players were sent back into the dressing room, following the rowdy behavior from the home supporters, who resorted to throwing bottles into the field of play. Rohit Sharma was batting on 122 and M S Dhoni on 61 when play was halted. As the umpires worked towards resuming play, the former India captain, unperturbed by the crowd chaos, opted to take a nap on the field.

Twitter went into overdrive as the wicketkeeper-batsman utilized the break in a rather appropriate manner.

Me in the morning: Bass 5 minute aur.. pic.twitter.com/E0N4fNSryX — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 27, 2017

Sach me soya hai ya nautanki kar raha hai meri tarah......!!#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/9Qskyffz5S — PhD in Bakchodi ! (@Atheist_Krishna) August 27, 2017

Ch*tiyapa khatam ho jaaye toh utha dena. Ek shot mein nipta doonga. ??#MyCaptain

( Pic credits: @RegaJha ) pic.twitter.com/gMRRhlCezu — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) August 27, 2017

When you've been successfully carrying the international team for 13 years and people still ask for your retirement : pic.twitter.com/z4VCYyTyEJ — Manya (@CSKian716) August 27, 2017

Security forces were called in to evict spectators from some of the sections in the gallery before the match resumed. The scenes were reminiscent of 1996 World Cup semifinals at the Eden Gardens where India had to forfeit the match against Sri Lanka following crowd trouble.

Rohit and Dhoni stitched an unbeate 157-run stand with India reaching the victory target of 218 in 45.1 overs.

It was the seventh successive bilateral series victory against Sri Lanka. India last lost a ODI series to island nation in 1997.

(With inputs from PTI)