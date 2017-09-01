India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni Wants Virat Kohli To Take Review. Gets It Bang On, Again

MS Dhoni played in his 300th ODI on Thursday vs Sri Lanka.

MS Dhoni played in his 300th ODI on Thursday vs Sri Lanka. © AFP

Playing in his 300th ODI, former India captain had an outing to remember against Sri Lanka in the 4th ODI on Thursday. Dhoni, who made 49 not out, became only the sixth Indian and the second wicketkeeper-batsman after Kumar Sangakkara to play 300 ODIs. He also shared 101 runs with Manish Pandey (50 not out) after the visitors were reduced to 274-5. The sixth-wicket stand helped India post an imposing 375/5 at the R. Premadasa stadium. Dhoni also played a key role in helping debutant Shardul Thakur claim his first ODI scalp. Opener Niroshan Dickwella caught by Dhoni off the Mumbai pacer's bowling. The batsman was given not out by the on-field umpire but India decided to review the decision after Kohli looked at Dhoni who seemed convinced the batsman was out. TV replays showed the ball had brushed the bat.

Fans were thrilled after Dhoni got another review spot on.

It's Dhoni Review System not

Decision Review System.... It's MAHI'S STYLE pic.twitter.com/StsCAVfZPs — Sanjaykumar (@VankarSanjay007) September 1, 2017

@msdhoni sir you are once again prove it you are the boss of DRS

Its full form is dhoni review system love you sir — Rajesh Singh (@RajeshS16149280) September 1, 2017

Can @ICC change the name of DRS from "decision review system" to "Dhoni review system" — Vivekanand chaubey (@vivekan55231340) September 1, 2017

Dhoni, coincidentally, has played his 100th, 200th and 300th matches all against Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the match Kohli presented Dhoni with a a platinum bat as a memento for his 300th match.

"You will always remain our captain," he said.