 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni 300 Not Out, Virat Kohli Pays Ultimate Compliment

Updated: 31 August 2017 19:19 IST

The former India captain is also on the verge of two personal records.

India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni 300 Not Out, Virat Kohli Pays Ultimate Compliment
Virat Kohli presented a memento to MS Dhoni for his 300th ODI. ©

The 4th One-day International between India and Sri Lanka has become that much more significant as it is also the 300th ODI being played by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This landmark was greeted by a wide spectrum of people, including former and current cricketers, not just from India but all around. These include a lot of players who have played with him over the years. Among those was current India captain Virat Kohli, who put out a very touching message on a picture posted on Instagram.

"You will always remain our Captain," says Kohli while presenting Dhoni with a platinum bat as a memento for his 300th match.

 

'You will always remain our Captain,' says @virat.kohli on @mahi7781's 300th ODI celebration #Dhoni300

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

Dhoni, coincidentally, has played his 100th, 200th and 300th matches all against Sri Lanka.

He was also on the verge of two personal landmarks at the beginning of the match. Dhoni stands on 99 ODI stumpings, a record he shares with Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara.

When he hits the 100-mark, Dhoni will be the first to achieve this distinction.

Dhoni had also recorded 72 not out innings in ODIs, a record he overtook as he ended at 49 not out becoming the first man in cricket to record 73 unbeaten ODI innings .

Kohli went on to score a century in the 4th ODI, as did Rohit Sharma.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is a former India captain
  • Virat Kohli put on a touching message for Dhoni in Instagram
  • Dhoni is playing his 300th ODI against Sri Lanka
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka Lose 3 Early Wickets In Chase vs India
India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka Lose 3 Early Wickets In Chase vs India
India vs Sri Lanka: Michael Clarke's Special Message For Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ahead Of His 300th ODI
India vs Sri Lanka: Michael Clarke's Special Message For Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ahead Of His 300th ODI
When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 31 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.