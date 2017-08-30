India vs Sri Lanka: Michael Clarke's Special Message For Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ahead Of His 300th ODI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, under the microscope in the recent past, has once again proved that he is the real deal. The wicketkeeper-batsman played two crucial knocks against Sri Lanka to help India seal the ODI series. Impressed with the 36-year-old's match-winning innings, former Australia captain Michael Clarke took to Twitter and wrote: "playing some outstanding cricket in both forms against Sri Lanka @msdhoni has been on fire".

In the 2nd ODI, Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put on an unbeaten 100-run stand for the 8th wicket to take India home.

The 2011 World Cup winning captain followed his fine display with another unbeaten century partnership with Rohit Sharma to guide the visitors to a 6-wicket win in the 3rd ODI.

On both occasions, Dhoni rescued the team from a difficult situation thereby highlighting the value he brings to the side.

The former India captain will be the cynosure of all eyes as he gears up for his 300th ODI with Team India ready to tighten the noose around Sri Lanka in the penultimate encounter of the five-match series on Thursday.

Considered one of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, Dhoni will join India's elite 'Club 300', which has Sachin Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304).