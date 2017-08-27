 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli's Men Look To Seal Series

Updated: 27 August 2017 12:42 IST

Live Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI - The visitors have a 2-0 lead in the series and can wrap up the contest with another win before leaving for the last leg of the tour in Colombo.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli's Men Look To Seal Series
Live Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI at Pallekele © AFP

India will fancy their chances of wrapping up the five-match series when they lock horns with a beleaguered Sri lanka in the third One-day International today. The visitors have a 2-0 lead in the series and can wrap up the contest with another win before leaving for the last leg of the tour in Colombo. India recovered from a precarious 131 for seven to record only their second win at the Pallekele International Cricket ground. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI straight from Pallekele

The Men in Blue haven't played much ODI cricket at Pallekele, and Thursday's match was only their second at this venue, having played previously in 2012. It does reflect on their hundred percent record here then, and the short two-day gap between the second and third ODIs will help them take the winning momentum forward.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Sri Lanka vs India 2017
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Power India To 3-Wicket Win Over Hosts
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Power India To 3-Wicket Win Over Hosts
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Dhawan, Kohli Star In India's Resounding Win Over Sri Lanka
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Dhawan, Kohli Star In India's Resounding Win Over Sri Lanka
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3: India Outclass Sri Lanka By Innings And 171 Runs To Clean Sweep Series
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3: India Outclass Sri Lanka By Innings And 171 Runs To Clean Sweep Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.