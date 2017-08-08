 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka: It's Either Jayant Yadav Or Axar Patel As Kuldeep Yadav's Cover For 3rd Test

Updated: 08 August 2017 21:40 IST

While Kuldeep Yadav is a certainty in the playing XI for the final Test match, the team management wants to keep a cover for the young chinaman bowler.

India Vs Sri Lanka: It's Either Jayant Yadav Or Axar Patel As Kuldeep Yadav's Cover For 3rd Test
Axar Patel or Jayant Yadav could be summoned as the 15th member of the Indian team. © AFP

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel or off-spinner Jayant Yadav could be summoned as the 15th member of the Indian team due to Ravindra Jadeja's suspension from the third Test against Sri Lanka, starting August 12. While Kuldeep Yadav is a certainty in the playing XI for the final Test match, the team management wants to keep a cover for the young chinaman bowler. Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad is currently in Pallekele for the third Test and is expected to take a call after discussions with coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli.

Axar is currently in South Africa, where he is playing the tri-nation one day series of the A teams.

"Since Axar will be finishing his one day engagements by Tuesday evening, he can join the team by Thursday (August 10). Logically, he is a like for like replacement in absence of Jadeja," a BCCI official, who can't be officially quoted, told PTI.

However Jayant can't be ruled out altogether as he was the part of the Test squad when India last played a Test series against Australia, earlier this year.

Jayant was selected for the South Africa A tour but currently is in India as he recently lost his father.

"If one looks at how the selectors have gone about their job, the four premier Test spinners during home series were Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja, Jayant and Kuldeep. While Kuldeep is ahead in pecking order, if selectors follow the pattern, then Jayant can also be summoned," the official said.

While the Haryana lad has suffered a personal tragedy but there are examples in Indian cricket with biggest of them being Sachin Tendulkar, who played the World Cup after his father passed away.

Very recently, young stumper Rishabh Pant played an IPL match for Delhi Daredevils, less than a week after the bereavement.

Meanwhile, senior left-hander Suresh Raina will be appearing for a fitness Test at the National Cricket Academy. "After months of hard work it's time for an evaluation. Off to NCA! Looking forward," tweeted Raina.

Raina's appearance for a fitness test keeps him in contention for a place in the Sri Lanka bound ODI squad along with A team skipper Manish Pandey, who has had a fabulous tri-series in South Africa.

Yuvraj Singh and Rishabh Pant may have to make way in the limited overs squad.

Raina was among the five standbys for the Champions Trophy.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Kuldeep Yadav Jayant Yadav Axar Rajeshbhai Patel Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Axar is currently in South Africa playing for India A
  • 'Jayant can't be ruled out altogether'
  • Jadeja has been suspended for the third Test
Related Articles
India vs West Indies, T20I Preview: Virat Kohli May Open As Visitors Start Favourites Despite Chris Gayle Factor
India vs West Indies, T20I Preview: Virat Kohli May Open As Visitors Start Favourites Despite Chris Gayle Factor
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Likens Himself To Wine After Brilliant Knock vs West Indies
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Likens Himself To Wine After Brilliant Knock vs West Indies
3rd ODI: India Outclass West Indies To Take 2-0 Unassailable Lead In Series
3rd ODI: India Outclass West Indies To Take 2-0 Unassailable Lead In Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.