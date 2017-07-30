India vs Sri Lanka: Indian Players Celebrate First Test Victory With FIFA Session

India crushed Sri Lanka by 304 runs with a day to spare in the first Test at Galle to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. But how did the victorious team celebrate? Playing video games of course! Rohit Sharma, who was included in the India squad but didn’t play in the first Test, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share a picture of some of the India team players in a room and captioned it ‘Victory tastes as good when we play FIFA’ .

The picture shows Rohit taking a selfie while in the background are Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha and two others. They all seem to be animated with Dhawan trying to explain something.

While Rohit didn't play the Galle Test, Dhawan and Pujara’s centuries played a major role in India’s massive first-innings score. Dhawan, who was included in the squad after Murali Vijay was injured, smashed a career-best 190 on his Test comeback. He also became only the third batsman after Sir Don Bradman and Virender Sehwag to score 100 runs in a single session on two occasions.



Rohit had played in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka Board’s President XI prior to the first Test in Colombo where he had scored a 38. After India’s victory on Saturday, Rohit also took to Twitter to wish the team. “Great start to the tour boys... Way to go #TeamIndia,” he wrote.

Others too wished India on their massive win. Former players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif also took to social media to congratulate the team as did many many cricket fans.

India will play the second Test from August 3 at Colombo against Sri Lanka. After the Test series, the teams will play a five-match ODI series and one Twenty20.

