India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Give New Nickname To Shikhar Dhawan

Updated: 13 August 2017 20:20 IST

Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul took to Twitter to congratulate Shikhar Dhawan on his sixth Test century.

Shikhar Dhawan scored his sixth century in the third Test match against Sri Lanka. © AFP

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his sixth century in the third and final Test match against Sri Lanka in India's first innings on Saturday. In his innings of 119 runs off 123 balls, the left-handed batsman hit 17 boundaries. Dhawan started his innings briskly and batted with intent as India looked solid. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya both took to Twitter to congratulate the stylish batsman on his century. Dhawan, who is known as 'Gabbar' and 'Jaat Ji', was given a new nickname, Big daddy D, by Hardik and Rahul. The 31-year-old, one of the most stylish players in the squad, earned these nicknames due to his attractive on-field stature. Hardik uploaded a boomerang video on Twitter and captioned it as "Big daddy D got it right #daddyD top knock @SDhawan25."

Dhawan's opening partner KL Rahul uploaded a picture collage and captioned it as "Big up yourself Daddy D, enjoyed watching you smash it like that from the other end. To many more big partnerships. #clapyourself."

Along with Dhawan, KL Rahul scored 85 off 135 balls and hit eight boundaries. The opening duo brought up their 50-run partnership off just 55 balls in the 10th over and reached 100 off 107 balls in the 18th over.

Sri Lanka, who are aiming to save a series whitewash, bowled out the visitors for 487 in their first innings, which was later lightened up by Hardik Pandya's brilliant 96-ball maiden Test ton. However, the Lankan side in their first innings fell like a pack of cards for a paltry 135 as Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets for 40 runs. Supporting the chinaman, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami chipped in with two wickets each.

India enforced the follow-on as Sri Lanka lost an early wicket in the second innings to end the second day's play at 19 for 1, still trail India by 333 runs.

