Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka: Coach Ravi Shastri Tweets About 'Jail Break' In Kandy After Dhoni-Bhuvi Show

Updated: 25 August 2017 18:36 IST

MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were involved in a match-winning 100-run stand.

MS Dhoni (45 not out) and Bhuvneshwar (53 not out) forged a match-winning partnership. © AFP

Ravi Shastri, who is on his first assignment as full-time coach of Team India, was a relieved man after Mahendra Singh Dhoni and tail-ender Bhuvneshwar Kumar guided the Men in Blue to a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka in the second One-day International in Pallekele. Elated after his team's win, coach Shastri took to Twitter and expressed his relief. "Witnessed a jail break in Kandy exactly half an hour to midnight #TeamIndia #SLvIND," Shastri's tweet read.

Chasing a revised target of 231 due to rain, India were cruising comfortably at 108 for no loss in the 16th over. But the match turned on its head in a space of six overs as India lost seven wickets for just 22 runs.

Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya created havoc in the Indian batting line-up as he claimed six wickets in his 10 overs.

But then Dhoni (45 not out) and Bhuvneshwar (53 not out) forged a match-winning partnership to seal the deal for India.

India now lead the five match series 2-0. The visitors had defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the ODI at Dambulla.

Highlights
  • India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (DLS) in second ODI
  • Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar were involved in a match-winning 100-run stand
  • Akila Dananjaya claimed six wickets
