 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshwar Pujara Celebrates 50th Test With Steady Century

Updated: 03 August 2017 15:46 IST

The steady batsman scored his second century of the series so far and the 13th of his career.

India Vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshwar Pujara Celebrates 50th Test With Steady Century
Pujara scored his 13th Test ton on Day 1 of the 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka © AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara highlighted his 50th Test match with a fine century as he was largely instrumental in paving India's way to a potentially massive total on the first day of the second Test of the series at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Thursday. This was Pujara's 13th career century and the second of the series, after the one he scored at Galle. The knock helped the Saurashtra batsman to get past the 4000 Test runs mark.

Pujara came in to bat after the departure of opener Shikhar Dhawan and immediately got down to the business of scoring runs.

The difference was that while he began in his typically slow fashion, Pujara accelerated once he was set and ensured that India kept scoring at almost four runs an over throughout the day.

Pujara was involved in a 53-run stand for the second wicket with opener KL Rahul before they were involved in a horrible mix-up that led to Rahul's dismissal.

Pujara then got together with Ajinkya Rahane to stitch together a century stand.

Pujara had scored a century in the first Test as well when he posted 153 in the first innings which, along with Dhawan's 190, had ensured that India were able to put up a big total which decided the match.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Cricket Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Cheteshwar Pujara played his 50th Test
  • Pujara also reached the 4000-run mark in Test
  • The 2nd Test is been played in Colombo
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Tons Put India On Top On Day 1
India vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Tons Put India On Top On Day 1
Devendra Jhajharia, Sardar Singh Recommended For Khel Ratna
Devendra Jhajharia, Sardar Singh Recommended For Khel Ratna
2nd Test, Day 1, India Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
2nd Test, Day 1, India Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.