Anushka, Virat Join Lankan Fans For A Photo, Coach Ravi Shastri Spotted

The Indian cricket is currently in the middle of a long Sri Lanka tour. After sweeping the Test series 3-0, Virat Kohli's men will now take on the hosts in five ODIs and one T20I. Kohli has been in Sri Lanka since mid-July and will be there until the first week of September. He has now been joined by girlfriend Anushka Sharma on tour ahead of the limited-overs cricket series. The duo joined some Sri Lankan fans for a photo, with coach Ravi Shastri spotted as well.

Virat and Anushka had earlier spent time together in New York after India's Champions Trophy campaign.

India on Sunday dropped veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh from the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka as the national selectors opted for youngsters in the 15-man squad.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja along with pace spearhead Mohammed Shami were rested from the series.

Former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni retained his place in the side that witnessed seven changes from their tour of the West Indies in June-July.

The 35-year-old Yuvraj, who scored only 57 runs in three ODIs against West Indies, is fast losing favour as the team's middle order mainstay.

The flamboyant left-handed all-rounder, who is a two-time World Cup winner, has represented India in 304 ODIs since making his debut against Kenya in 2000.

Batsman Manish Pandey, who recently led India A to a tri-series triumph in South Africa, returned to the team along with Test opener Lokesh Rahul.

Rookie spinners Axar Patel, who was added in the Test squad as cover for suspended Jadeja, and Yuzvendra Chahal made the cut.

Jasprit Bumrah and uncapped Shardul Thakur will bolster the pace attack along with the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The visitors will play their first ODI on August 20.

Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.