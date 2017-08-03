 
India Vs Sri Lanka: Ajinkya Rahane's Century Prompts This Reaction From His Wife

Updated: 03 August 2017 18:35 IST

Rahane found the three-figure mark for the first time since October 2016.

2nd Test: At the end of Day 1, Rahane remained unbeaten on 103. © AFP

Ajinkya Rahane had a long wait since 2016 to get to the three-figure mark in Tests. He took nearly 10 months and 17 innings to score a century before his knock and Cheteshwar Pujara's centuries powered India to 344/3 against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday. Apart from Rahane, the other most elated person was his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, who stood up and shouted 'finally' after her husband reached the mark. After KL Rahul departed for 57, Rahane and Pujara stitched together a 211-run partnership to put India in a solid place. The Mumbai batsman scored his last hundred (188) against New Zealand in Indore in 2016.

Till this century against Sri Lanka, Rahane had only scored three half-centuries and reached double figures only six times in his 17 innings and was dismissed for a duck against England in Mohali. The 29-year-old has scored 491 runs in seven matches till now in 2017, at an average of 54.55.

He scored a half-century in the first innings of the first Test in Galle and remained 23 not out in the second innings. India won the first Test by a massive margin of 304 runs, courtesy of centuries by Pujara, Dhawan and Kohli.

Pujara, who played his 50th Test match in Colombo, also scored his 13th Test hundred and scored his third consecutive Test century against Sri Lanka.

Topics : Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane India Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane scored his ninth century
  • Rahane last scored a century against New Zealand in 2016
  • Rahane remained not out on 103
