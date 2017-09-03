India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Live Cricket Score: Visitors Aim For Series Clean Sweep

A rampaging India will fancy their chances of completing a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka when they face the beleaguered hosts in the fifth and final One-day International match on Sunday. The visitors already swept the Test series 3-0, and given their dominant run on this trip, would like to sweep the ODI series as well. Sri Lanka are in danger of losing a second successive ODI series to India by a 5-0 margin. The last time these two sides played a bilateral series in November 2014, a depleted Lankan side lost 5-0 in India. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI straight from Colombo.

Their fortunes haven't changed much since and another loss would be a serious body blow for the hosts in what has been a traumatic summer of cricket. They have already foregone the opportunity to automatically qualify for the 2019 ODI World Cup by failing to win two matches in this series.

That 5-0 win in 2014-15 was India's last ODI series whitewash. Since they have beaten Zimbabwe 3-0 twice, as also beating them 5-0 in 2013.