India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Live Cricket Score: Kohli, Rohit On Fire As India Speed Towards Big Total

Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI: India will look to increase Sri Lanka's woes. © AFP

The series already sealed with an unassailable 3-0 lead, Virat Kohli's next aim would be to give a chance to players who have only warmed the benches so far such as Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur. Kohli himself had a couple of low-scoring games and he would look to get back to scoring some more runs along with KL Rahul, who has not exactly looked comfortable in an unfamiliar No. 4 position. The India captain has already hinted that he wants to rotate players and chinaman Kuldeep may get a look-in. In that case, either Yuzvendra Chahal or Axar Patel will make way. (LIVE SCORECARD)

16:07 IST: CENTURY! Virat Kohli brings up his 29th ODI HUNDRED. What an innings by the Indian skipper. He surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya's record of 28 centuries with this ton. The former Sri Lankan batsman scored 28 centuries off 445 ODIs. Kohi is now third batsman to have most centuries in ODIs. He is behind India's Sachin Tendulkar (49 tons) and Australia's Ricky Ponting (30 tons).

16:06 IST: SIX! Rohit Sharma is on fire. He launches Pushpakumara over covers.

16:04 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma sends Pushpakumara towards deep backward point.

16:03 IST: Virat Kohli moves to 95. He is just 5 runs short of his 29th ODI century.

15:55 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli moves to 88 runs with a superb boundary off Siriwardana towards long on. India 154/1 in 20.3 overs.

15:50 IST: FOUR! Rohit sends Dananjaya towards square of the wicket. India 144/1 in 19 overs.

15:47 IST: FIFTY! Rohit Sharma brings up his 33rd ODI half-century. India 138/1 in 18.3 overs.

15:40 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma drives Dananjaya towards deep extra cover for a boundary. India 132/1 in 17 overs.

15:36 IST: Virat Kohli dances down the track and smashes Pushpakumara over long-on. India 122/1 in 15.4 overs.

15:34 IST: 15 overs gone! India 113/1. Virat Kohli 68*, Rohit Sharma 37*

15:29 IST: SIX! Rohit comes forward and smashes Dananjaya over deep mid wicket. India 102/1 in 14 overs.

15:27 IST: FOUR! Rohit opens the face of the bat and guides Hasaranga towards third man for a boundary. India 91/1 in 13 overs.

15:22 IST: Rohit guides Dananjaya towards backward square leg. He will get a couple. India 81/1 in 11.4 overs.

15:18 IST: FIFTY! Virat Kohli brings up his 45th ODI half-century.

Kohli gets to fifty in just the 11th over - his fastest in terms of team overs. Prev fastest: 16th over v Pak, Dhaka, 2012 (scored 183). — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 31, 2017

15:16 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli uses the pace and guides the ball towards fine leg for another boundary. Kohli moves to 48 with this shot.

15:11 IST: FOUR! Kohli sends Pushpakumara straight down the ground. Superb shot from the India captain. India 65/1 in 9.4 overs.

15:07 IST: SIX! That's typical Rohit's style. He waits till the end and dispatches the ball over mid wicket region. India 55/1 in 8.5 overs.

15:04 IST: Run out chance for Sri Lanka. Kohli is safe. A superb dive from captain Kohli sees him home.

15:01 IST: FOUR! Rohit sends Angelo Mathews between extra cover and long off for a boundary. India 45/1 in 7 overs.

14:57 IST: 10 runs off Vishwa Fernando's over. India 39/1 in 6 overs.

14:55 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli comes forward and sends Vishwa Fernando towards mid on.

14:51 IST: FOUR! Magnificent wrist work from Kohli. He leans forward and whips the ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. India 29/1 in 4.4 overs.

14:49 IST: Former India cricketer Hemang Badani also posted a special message for Dhoni.

14:48 IST: Flurry of boundaries for Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper smashes Vishwa Fernando for three back-to-back boundaries. India 24/1 in 4 overs.

14:45 IST: 5 runs off Malinga's over. India 11/1 in 3 overs.

14:43 IST: India's 300 ODI club:

14:42 IST: Suresh Raina posted a picture with MS Dhoni and wished him with a beautiful message.

The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman @msdhoni gets ready for his 300th ODI match! My wishes to the man who always inspires me!#INDvsSL #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/m7mVc7IbMd — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 31, 2017

14:40 IST: Maiden over from Vishwa Fernando. India 6/1 in 2 overs.

14:39 IST: Virat Kohli is the new batsman at the crease.

14:38 IST: WICKET! Vishwa Fernando strikes, Shikhar Dhawan departs for 4. India 6/1 in 1.3 overs.

14:33 IST: FOUR! Dhawan sends Malinga towards sweeper cover. Beautiful shot from the left-hander.

14:32 IST: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are in the middle, Lasith Malinga to open the attack for Sri Lanka.

14:25 IST: Virat Kohli presents MS Dhoni a memento for his 300th ODI.

14:11 IST: Here's how fans wished the former India captain ahead of his 300th ODI.

14:08 IST: Here's how master blaster Sachin Tendulkar wished MS Dhoni ahead of his 300th ODI.

Wearing the ODI cap for the 300th time is definitely a special achievement! Hope you have a great game today, @msdhoni! #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/y6DrhdJ4Rx — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 31, 2017

14:07 IST: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to play his 300th ODI.

14:00 IST: TOSS: India captain Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bat against Sri Lanka.

13:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage from the fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

When the One-day International series with Sri Lanka was in its initial stages, the focus on Mahendra Singh Dhoni was more about his future, with conjectures on whether he was close to the end of his career.

But as the series progressed, two undefeated match-winning innings, combined with some fluent work behind the stumps have effectively silenced all those voices.

Now, with the 4th ODI of the series to be played on Thursday, the focus is on two landmarks that the veteran is closing in on - 100 stumpings in ODIs and 73 not out innings in the same format, which will both be world records.

