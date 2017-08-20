Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal Gives India The First Breakthrough vs Sri Lanka

The Tests clinched without much of a strain, India will begin the journey to identify the core of their 2019 World Cup squad when they square off against a low-on-confidence Sri Lanka in a five-match ODI series, starting today. The visitors won the three-Test series by a comfortable 3-0 margin and will look to take that momentum into the limited-overs' leg of the tour as well. However, India are not treating this as just another bilateral ODI series. Chief selector MSK Prasad clearly outlined this, stressing on the aspect of fitness as Team India begins its preparations for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

15:40 IST: FOUR! Dickwella goes on back-foot and sends the ball towards sweeper cover. Sri Lanka 81/1 in 16 overs.

15:34 IST: WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes, Danushka Gunathilaka departs for 35 runs. 74-run partnership comes to an end. Big wicket for India. Sri Lanka 74/1 in 14 overs.

15:30 IST: Direct hit and a loud run-out appeal. A magnificent dive has saved Dickwella.

15:22 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack.

15:19 IST: FOUR! Dickwella comes forward and smashes Jasprit Bumrah towards long on. Sri Lanka 61/0 in 10.4 overs.

15:17 IST: 10 overs gone! Sri Lanka 55/0. Dickwella 22*, Gunathilaka 29*.

15:11 IST: FOUR! Dickwella uses the pace, opens the face of the bat and guides the ball towards third man region. 50 comes up for Sri Lanka.

15:05 IST: FOUR! Another beauty from Gunathilaka. He leans back and plays a pull shot towards mid on for a boundary. Sri Lanka 42/0 in 7.5 overs.

15:04 IST: FOUR! Gunathilaka comes forward and cuts the ball towards backward point.

15:01 IST: 7 overs gone! Sri Lanka 32/0. Dickwella 14*, Gunathilaka 16*

14:55 IST: FOUR! Dickwella comes forward but gets and inside edge. The ball races towards the fine leg region. Sri Lanka 27/0 in 5.4 overs.

14:52 IST: Just one run off Bhuvneshwar's over. Sri Lanka 21/0 in 5 overs.

14:43 IST: FOUR! Good length ball from Bhuvneshwar. Gunathilaka leans forward and drives the ball towards deep extra cover for a boundary. Sri Lanka 19/0 in 3 overs.

14:41 IST: Bhuvneshwar starts his second over. Dickwella uses the pace and flicks the ball over mid-on for a boundary.

14:40 IST: 8 runs off Pandya's over. Sri Lanka 9/0 in 2 overs.

14:38 IST: FOUR! Gunathilaka flicks the ball towards deep mid wicket. Excellent foot work from the left-hander. Sri Lanka 8/0 in 1.4 overs.

14:35 IST: Hardik Pandya comes into the attack.

14:35 IST: Excellent over from Bhuvneshwar. Just 1 run off the first over of the match. Sri Lanka 1/0 in 1 over.

14:31 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ready with ball. Here we go..

14:30 IST: Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella are making their way to the middle. Virat Kohli and boys are in a huddle.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga

14:00 IST: TOSS: India captain Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to field against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

13:53 IST: Toss is just few minutes away. Stay tuned.

13:50 IST: After clinching the three-match Test series, Virat Kohli and boys will aim for another series-clinching win.

13:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the first one-day international between India and Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

The Indian think-tank has made a lot of moves in this regard, and prima facie, the most important of them at present is the simple declaration that KL Rahul will bat at no.4 throughout this five-match contest. Rahul has only played six ODIs thus far in his short injury-prone career, and in all of them, he has opened the innings.