Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan And Their 'Bromance' Ahead Of Sri Lanka Series

Updated: 23 July 2017 14:21 IST

Hardik Pandya took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted a selfie with India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan And Their 'Bromance' Ahead Of Sri Lanka Series
Hardik Pandya took to Twitter and posted a selfie with India opener Shikhar Dhawan. © Hardik Pandya/Twitter

With his brilliant all-round abilities, Hardik Pandya has cemented his place in the India fold in a short span. After a successful Indian Premier League outing, followed by the Champions Trophy and the West Indies tour, Pandya has become a vital cog in the Indian side. Pandya's next assignment is a long Sri Lanka tour. India will play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and only T20I with their neighbours starting July 26. The series will wrap up by early September. Known as a naughty character off the field, Pandya seems to be having a gala time on the Sri Lanka tour as well. The all-rounder took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted a selfie with India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

"He gotta attitude.. always fun to have him around always makes you laugh @SDhawan25," Pandya captioned the photo.

In his reply, Dhawan wrote: ""Alwys fun to be with u bro.. we gotta attitude"

The three Test matches will be played at Galle, followed by Colombo and Kandy. This is the first time the two countries will be playing a full series (includes all three formats) in eight years.

Dhawan ended the Champions Trophy 2017 on a high as the highest run-getter but the one who stole the limelight in the quadrennial event was youngster Pandya.

In the final against Pakistan, Pandya kept alive a slim chance of India's revival with his solid batting. He kept tormenting the Pakistan bowlers after the Indian batting line-up was reduced to 72/6 in the 17th over. But a horrible mix-up between Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja cost India the seventh wicket and the title too.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Hardik Himanshu Pandya Shikhar Dhawan Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Pandya's next assignment is a long Sri Lanka tour
  • India will play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and only T20I against SL
  • Shikhar Dhawan has replaced Murali Vijay in the squad
