 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

Abhinav Mukund's Powerful Message On Colour Bias Wins Applause

Updated: 10 August 2017 10:17 IST

The batsman took to Twitter to take a stand against the scourge of colour discrimination.

Abhinav Mukund's Powerful Message On Colour Bias Wins Applause
Abhinav Mukund is part of the Indian Test team that is currently touring Sri Lanka. © AFP

It's no myth that racism and more specifically colour discrimination is a widespread social evil in our country. On Wednesday, Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund decided to take a strong stand against this menace, posting a heartfelt message on Twitter. The left-handed batsman recalled the times he had been discriminated against and made a plea to everyone to be "comfortable in your own skin". The post received close to 2000 likes by the morning of Thursday and had been retweeted close to 1000 times.

Mukund, who played the first Test for India vs Sri Lanka at Galle, said that his message was not written to garner any sympathy but with the hope that it would change the mindset of people on the issue.

The Indian opener spoke about how people were always obsessed about the colour of his skin, "I have been travelling a lot within and outside our country since I was 15. Ever since I was young, people's obsession with my skin colour has always been a mystery to me. Any one who follows cricket would understand the obvious. I have played and trained day in and day out in the sun and not once have I regretted the fact that I have tanned or lost a couple of shades. It is simply because I love what I do and I have been able to achieve certain things only because I have spent hours outdoor. I come from Chennai probably one of the hottest places in our country and I have gladly spent most of my adult life in the cricket ground."

Support poured in from Twitter users and many highlighted the dangers of racial discrimination.

On Thursday morning, Mukund tweeted again, saying that his post was not directed to any member of the Indian cricket team.

Mukund has played seven Test matches for India, scoring 321 runs with a best score of 81. He is currently on tour with the Indian team in Sri Lanka. AFter being a part of the playing XI in the first Test, Mukund was replaced by regular opener KL Rahul for 2nd Test.

Topics : India Abhinav Mukund Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Abhinav Mukund posts a powerful message against colour bias
  • Mukund said "fair isn't the only lovely or handsome"
  • Mukund has played seven Test matches for India
Related Articles
2nd Test, Day 1, India Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
2nd Test, Day 1, India Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
Ranji Trophy: Home And Away Concept Back, Format Tweaked
Ranji Trophy: Home And Away Concept Back, Format Tweaked
India v Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Virat Kohli, Abhinav Mukund Continue India's Dominance On Day 3
India v Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Virat Kohli, Abhinav Mukund Continue India's Dominance On Day 3
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 08 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.