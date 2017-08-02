 
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

2nd Test, Day 1, India Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 02 August 2017 11:54 IST

India lead the three-match series 1-0. © AFP

Upbeat after a comprehensive 304-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle, Team India will aim for a similar performance when they take on the Islanders in the second Test in Colombo starting August 3. India lead the three-match series 1-0. This was India's biggest overseas win (in terms of runs) surpassing 279 run-victory against England at Leeds in 1986. For Sri Lanka, it was their biggest defeat (in terms of runs), surpassing their 301-run loss against Pakistan in 1994.

Indian captain Virat Kohli said he was facing his own selection headache with opener KL Rahul available for selection after recovering from viral fever. Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 190 in the first innings, and Abhinav Mukund, whose 81 steered the team's second innings, have made the opening slot a dilemma for the selectors. But Rahul is expected to make the starting line-up in place of Mukund.

The match will also mark batsman Cheteshwar Pujara's 50th Test. Pujara hit a patient 153 in the first innings of his 49th game.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka second Test match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka second Test match will start on Thursday (August 3).

Where will India vs Sri Lanka second Test match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka second Test match will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.

How do I watch the India vs Sri Lanka second Test match live?

The India vs Sri Lanka second Test match will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka second Test match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka second Test match will start at 4.30 am GMT (10 am IST).

Where can I follow the India vs Sri Lanka second Test match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka second Test match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

 

Topics : India Sri Lanka Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Virat Kohli Kannaur Lokesh Rahul Abhinav Mukund Warushavithana Upul Tharanga Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Poll of the day

